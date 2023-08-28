scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots continue cuts, part ways with backup QB Trace McSorley

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 28, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Trace McSorley finished the preseason 1-for-4 passing for 4 yards.Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Patriots continued the cutdown process Monday, parting ways with quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.

McSorley, who was the third-string quarterback, finished the preseason 1-for-4 passing for 4 yards. The 6-foot, 201-pounder was also sacked twice. The 28-year-old Penn State product is a candidate to return as a member of the practice squad.

Waitman, 28, was signed as a free agent on March 23. The 6-2, 215-pounder punted five times in the preseason and finished with an average of 43 yards per punt. The South Alabama product is also a candidate to return via the practice squad.

Teams have to be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.

Boston Globe Today