Patriots continue cuts, part ways with backup QB Trace McSorley

McSorley, who was the third-string quarterback, finished the preseason 1-for-4 passing for 4 yards. The 6-foot, 201-pounder was also sacked twice. The 28-year-old Penn State product is a candidate to return as a member of the practice squad.

The Patriots continued the cutdown process Monday, parting ways with quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.

Waitman, 28, was signed as a free agent on March 23. The 6-2, 215-pounder punted five times in the preseason and finished with an average of 43 yards per punt. The South Alabama product is also a candidate to return via the practice squad.

Teams have to be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

