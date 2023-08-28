Game 132: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping two of three to the Dodgers, the Red Sox will host the Astros for a three-game series beginning Monday night.

Houston has won two in a row, including Sunday’s 17-4 win over the Tigers in which it pounded out 25 hits. The Astros are tied for second in the American League West with the Rangers, one game behind the surging Mariners. They hold the final wild-card spot in the AL, 2½ games ahead of the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox are 4½ back with 31 games remaining, and have dropped four of their last seven.