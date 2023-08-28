Game 132: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping two of three to the Dodgers, the Red Sox will host the Astros for a three-game series beginning Monday night.
Houston has won two in a row, including Sunday’s 17-4 win over the Tigers in which it pounded out 25 hits. The Astros are tied for second in the American League West with the Rangers, one game behind the surging Mariners. They hold the final wild-card spot in the AL, 2½ games ahead of the Blue Jays.
The Red Sox are 4½ back with 31 games remaining, and have dropped four of their last seven.
Chris Sale will get the start for the Sox In Monday night’s opener.
Lineups
ASTROS (74-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.52 ERA)
RED SOX (69-62): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-3, 4.68 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Sale: José Abreu 3-12, Jose Altuve 9-27, Alex Bregman 2-8, Yainer Diaz 1-2, Martín Maldonado 3-13, Chas McCormick 0-3, Jake Meyers 0-2, Jeremy Peña 1-2, Kyle Tucker 0-2
Red Sox vs. Javier: Triston Casas 1-2, Rafael Devers 2-9, Adam Duvall 2-3, Reese McGuire 3-4, Rob Refsnyder 1-1, Pablo Reyes 0-3, Trevor Story 0-5, Justin Turner 0-2, Luis Urías 0-0, Alex Verdugo 1-5, Masataka Yoshida 1-3
Stat of the day: Justin Turner has recorded at least one hit in 33 of his last 40 games since June, batting .329 with 30 runs scored, 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 42 RBI in that stretch.
Notes: The Sox are 22-17-3 in series play this season, and 6-2 in home series since the beginning of July. … Triston Casas has 14 home runs in his last 55 games since June after recording seven in his first 60 games. … The Sox are 10-4 in Sale’s starts this season and 5-1 in his last six. He is 5-3 with a 2.56 ERA in 10 career starts against the Astros, including last week’s no-decision at Houston when he allowed four runs on six hits but struck out nine over five innings, retiring the last nine batters he faced. … Javier is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA in five appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox. He tossed a season high 105 pitches while allowing three runs in five innings in Houston’s win last week.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.