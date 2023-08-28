Simply competing again would have been a triumph for Simone Biles. But now she’s making more history.

The person responsible for the unbridled joy that erupted throughout the California arena could not even remember how she’d done it. Instead, upon seeing the highest score of the night posted to the digital board, the 15.400 awarded to the floor exercise she’d just performed, Simone Biles thought to herself:

This was Biles on Sunday night, capping off the final portion of the four-day US Gymnastics Championships with a transcendent marvel of tumbling beauty, her fourth and final routine of the evening clinching an unprecedented eighth national title. The crowd at the SAP Center in San Jose rose to its feet, teammate Jordan Chiles taking the role of hype woman, encouraging the fans into sustained applause.

It was an incredible scene under any circumstance, but one made even more special by a sound neither Biles, nor the world, knew if she would ever hear again. Not after her gymnastics career hit the pause button for nearly two years, relegated to the background after her difficult 2020 Olympic appearance, sidelined as she focused not only on her mental and physical health, but on her happiness away from the gym, which included getting married to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

But here she was, besting the competition once again, announcing herself as quite possibly the best athlete in sports today. At 26 years old, ancient by traditional gymnastics standards, Biles just keeps on breaking those old molds.

As she does, she carries so many important messages to those now following in her bouncing footsteps, lessons in perspective that she learned right in front of the world’s prying eyes, back in Tokyo, when a case of the twisties and a crisis of confidence saw her pull out of the team competition. It was a gutsy decision both selfless and self-serving, allowing teammates to secure a silver medal without her low scores, allowing her own body and mind the permission it needed to pull away.

No wonder she sat at a post-meet microphone Sunday and said, “I just seriously can’t believe I’m out here competing again. I’m proud of myself for that.”

For so many athletes who have fought back from injury or fought back Father Time or fought off retirement with one last turn at their sport, the very act of making the field qualifies as victory. I think of Tiger Woods after a gruesome car accident or Chris Sale after elbow surgery. I think too of Biles, who surely could have walked away from gymnastics for good with her GOAT status secure, but decided she wasn’t quite done yet.

Then she went out and did so much more than make an appearance: She proved she’s better than ever.

From the stunning vault Friday night, the one that includes the Yurchenko double pike move that no other woman and very few men have ever attempted, to the sublime floor routine Sunday, she finished with a total of 118.450 points. That’s almost 4 more than her nearest competitor, silver medalist and 21-year-old Shilese Jones, who’d missed making that 2020 Tokyo Olympic team by one spot.

It was after the vault that Biles’s coach Laurent Landi (whose presence as a spotter on the mat automatically costs Biles half a point, a ridiculously stubborn stance by the International Gymnastics Federation) said of her making it look so easy: “No. It’s not normal. She’s not normal.”

As a gymnast, Biles makes that clearer by the day. But as a person, it is her utter normality that makes her so endearing, and so inspiring. Before returning earlier this month at the US Classic in Chicago (when she bested that loaded field by 5 points, a blowout of five-touchdown proportions), Biles had not competed for two years. But a relatively casual return to the gym last fall, coupled with a conversation with coaches over margaritas in January, led to increased work in the gym, and eventually, back in front of the judges.

In Chicago, she thought she might throw up before beginning her routines. By San Jose, she was more comfortable. By Worlds, this September in Belgium, or by the Olympics, next summer in Paris, where might she be? Too soon to ask, she said.

This time around, it’s all about being in the moment, about savoring each step before focusing on the next, about modeling behavior for young gymnasts that she didn’t do for herself. Biles said she couldn’t even recall details of her first US title, which she won in 2013, because it was always about “what’s next.”

Now, it’s about what is.

“Personal goals and stuff, I think sometimes it’s OK to keep it to ourselves, just so that nobody can throw it in your face — ‘Oh well, this was your goal and you didn’t hit it,’ ” Biles said after the competition. “I’m kind of at the age where it’s like, yo, just let me be at peace. So, one thing at a time.”

