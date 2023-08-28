Stoughton’s Fred Richard cemented himself among the gymnastics elite, and is on the path to an Olympic future

He rounded out a podium that was the youngest men’s gymnastics has seen in some time. Overall winner Asher Hong and silver medalist Khoi Young, both from the dominant Stanford program, are 19 and 20, respectively. All three have growing international profiles that will only build with their inclusion on this fall’s world championship squad, and their recent successes signal they are ones to watch for next summer’s Olympic team.

Richard, a rising sophomore at Michigan and the reigning NCAA all-around men’s champion, finished third in the all-around Saturday in San Jose, Calif., with an overall score of 169.311.

For Stoughton’s Fred Richard, this past weekend’s US Gymnastics Championships provided a preview of a possible selection for the 2024 Olympics — and beyond.

Advertisement

The trio signals a sea change in the world of US men’s gymnastics — one that they hope doesn’t only bring Olympic medals but catapults the sport back into popularity.

“It’s really cool to know that I will be with these guys for a while, for possibly the next five years,” said Richard Sunday. “I think it raises some good questions about our team in LA in 2028, about where our program could be by then.”

Richard’s performances continued to push the envelope in difficulty, and with that came a few mistakes. After taking the lead with two rotations to go on Saturday’s second day of competition, he faced two of his weaker events and faltered. He fell twice on an ambitious pommel horse routine, scoring a 12.379. He rebounded with a steadier still rings routine, but missed a hold on a strength element, dropping him to third overall.

“I have time to clean up the things I learned about at this competition,” said Richard.

His most impressive work of the weekend was done on high bar, where he won the apparatus title. Richard’s routine was filled with high-flying release moves, including a Cassina, where he releases the bar, flips and somersaults in the air, and then catches the bar. The routine also includes a combination where he builds up enough momentum to complete a release called a Tkatchev, re-grasps the bar, and immediately swings up into the same skill, but in a pike position.

Advertisement

Richard’s best score on the apparatus came Thursday, where he scored a 15.105, including a bonus of .705.

“I stayed on both days and only have small things to work on,” said Richard. “I’m excited to bring that routine to worlds.”

On high bar, Richard takes full advantage of the sport’s bonus system, which is a somewhat controversial way that USA Gymnastics is trying to incentivize high-level skill acquisition. Witnessing the struggle of their gymnasts against the top international competition, the organization implemented the bonus system for men’s competition in 2022.

This system provides a scoring bonus at domestic competitions for gymnasts attempting skills that would place them among the world’s best, which is exactly what Richard does with his high bar routine. It leapfrogs him over his competition, and has paid off in his international assignments thus far, where his routine composition is similar to those being done by world and Olympic medalists.

Some within the sport’s community worry that the bonus system sacrifices execution for difficulty. But Richard is not just focusing on hard skills and throwing the rest of his gymnastics to the side. He continues to improve his landings on floor exercise, his form on still rings, and the rhythm of his routine on the parallel bars.

Advertisement

Those are all details he will focus on as he begins his lead up to his first world championships, slated to open Sept. 30 in Antwerp, Belgium.

“This is the only week I have for rest and recovery,” said Richard. “Worlds is a whole different ballgame. You can have up to five days of competition.”

Richard has experienced long multi-day events before, most recently at July’s World University Games in China, where he finished fourth in the all-around against the toughest field he has faced. Later in that competition, he struggled in the high bar final, which was a week into the event. The length of that competition is similar to what Richard faces at the world championships, and he will tailor his training to mimic it as much as possible.

“We will build my endurance, and do things like doing five hard training days in a row,” said Richard.

Richard and his Michigan coaches now see a clear path to a possible Olympic berth next summer.

“I feel like I’m taking a big step in my gymnastics,” said Richard.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.