Who is starting the year at No. 1? Presenting the boys’ soccer preseason Top 20

St. John’s Prep finished off a 23-0-1 run with a 2-0 victory over Needham for the Division 1 boys’ soccer title last November, so the Eagles will start September ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s preseason poll. Coach Dave Crowell returns an experienced core led by last year’s leading scorer, Graham Kramer, and three-sport star Jake Vana. Scoring shouldn’t be an issue for the Eagles.

Ranked second, Needham has reloaded for another deep postseason run, while St. John’s Shrewsbury and BC High should challenge SJP in the Catholic Conference. Weymouth and Newton North are poised for strong seasons in the always formidable Bay State Conference. Concord-Carlisle, Wayland, Bedford, and Lincoln-Sudbury lead a deep and talented Dual County League.