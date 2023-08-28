scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Who is starting the year at No. 1? Presenting the boys’ soccer preseason Top 20

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated August 28, 2023, 1 hour ago
Fresh off an undefeated season and a Division 1 state championship in 2022, St. John's Prep sits atop the preseason Globe Top 20.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

St. John’s Prep finished off a 23-0-1 run with a 2-0 victory over Needham for the Division 1 boys’ soccer title last November, so the Eagles will start September ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s preseason poll. Coach Dave Crowell returns an experienced core led by last year’s leading scorer, Graham Kramer, and three-sport star Jake Vana. Scoring shouldn’t be an issue for the Eagles.

Ranked second, Needham has reloaded for another deep postseason run, while St. John’s Shrewsbury and BC High should challenge SJP in the Catholic Conference. Weymouth and Newton North are poised for strong seasons in the always formidable Bay State Conference. Concord-Carlisle, Wayland, Bedford, and Lincoln-Sudbury lead a deep and talented Dual County League.

Boston Globe boys’ soccer preseason Top 20

1. St. John’s Prep (2022 record: 23-0-1)

2. Needham (19-2-2)

3. St. John’s-Shrewsbury (18-3-1)

4. Oliver Ames (20-1-2)

5. BC High (8-9-4)

6. Concord-Carlisle (15-3-2)

7. Weymouth (13-3-6)

8. Masconomet (16-4)

9. Arlington (14-1-3)

10. Newton South (15-3-3)

11. Framingham (11-3-5)

12. Wayland (12-6-3)

13. Bedford (14-3-2)

14. Newton North (9-6-4)

15. Lexington (11-5-4)

16. Plymouth North (15-4-3)

17. Lincoln-Sudbury (3-6-7)

18. Newburyport (23-0)

19. Hopkinton (19-2-2)

20. Winchester (8-5-4)


