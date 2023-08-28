Reported Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport and puts it out of service

DAMASCUS (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria early on Monday, damaging a runway and putting it out of service, Syrian state media said.

State news agency SANA, citing a military official, said Israeli planes coming from the Mediterranean Sea carried out the attack at around 4:30 a.m. There were no casualties reported.

The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service.