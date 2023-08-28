Ukraine claims to retake a small southern village

Ukraine’s military said last week that its forces had entered the village and were pushing through it, though its claim to control it completely could not be independently confirmed. Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Monday reported fighting close to Robotyne. Rybar, an influential Russian military blogger, said fighting was continuing inside the village without offering details.

“Robotyne has been liberated,” Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, said. She told the Military Media Center, a media platform for Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, that Ukrainian forces were now advancing southeast despite “fierce resistance” from Russian forces.

One goal of the counteroffensive Kyiv launched in June is to reach the Sea of Azov and drive a wedge through Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s military has said its forces are pushing along two lines of attack, driving toward the cities of Melitopol and Berdiansk.

Robotyne lies along the line toward Melitopol and is where Ukrainian forces have been held up for weeks by dug-in Russian forces and dense minefields.

While Robotyne is tiny, its recapture could help boost the Ukrainian public’s morale after two months of grinding fighting that has produced few quantifiable gains. It is the first settlement Ukraine has claimed to retake since Urozhaine, also in the south, nearly two weeks ago. Even getting as far as Robotyne has cost Ukrainian forces heavy casualties and a great deal of equipment for only a few miles of territory gained.

Driving Russian forces out of Robotyne could give Ukrainian troops an opening for a larger breakthrough on the southern front line, although it is unclear how far they will be able to go.

About 18 miles south of Robotyne stands the Russian-controlled city of Tokmak, a road and rail hub whose recapture could ease the way for Ukrainian forces toward Melitopol — the gateway to the Sea of Azov.

But satellite images show that to reach Tokmak, Ukrainian forces will have to breach two more Russian defensive lines made up of trenches, dense minefields, earthen berms, and antitank barriers. Such defenses are designed to slow Ukrainian advances and force them into bloody combat.

At the same time, Russia’s military could send reinforcements to the Robotyne area “to engage Ukrainian forces in open terrain” while the second and third lines of defense make “final preparations for combat,” military analysts wrote in a paper released in June by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based research group.

In recent days, some military analysts also have suggested that Russia’s military might be shifting forces from the eastern front line in Ukraine to the south. If that is correct, it raises the possibility that those forces could be deployed around Robotyne, although they could also be sent to reinforce the next defensive line.

Ukraine’s announcement comes a day after its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he believes Washington will offer his country security guarantees similar to those Israel has received from the United States, in a durable partnership that does not depend on which party controls the White House.

While the US has invested billions in military aid for Ukraine, it has not guaranteed how long, or to what extent, support will continue. Some military analysts and administration officials have pushed for the US to follow the so-called “Israel model” with Ukraine, which could offer the country more long-term stability and potentially send a message of deterrence to Russia.

“With the United States of America we will probably have a model like Israel, where we have weapons and technology and training and finances and so on,” he said in an interview broadcast on Ukrainian television Sunday. He added that he did not believe a new American president would endanger such an agreement because “these are things that are voted on by the Congress.”

Ukraine’s larger ambition is to join NATO, which unites the US and many of Ukraine’s European counterparts in collective defense. Some, including President Biden, have been reluctant to admit Ukraine into the alliance, partly because an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, potentially drawing the US and the other members into direct conflict with Russia. NATO said in July it would invite Ukraine to join but has not offered a timeline.

The Israel model would represent a middle ground between NATO membership and the current system, a series of one-off military aid bills passed by Congress.

Israel is not part of the Atlantic alliance, but the United States designates it a “major non-NATO ally,” cooperating on defense, supplying weapons, coordinating spy agencies, and offering billions in military aid. Since the 1960s, American presidents, both Democratic and Republican, have consistently reaffirmed the close relationship. With an Israel-like relationship, Ukraine could benefit from a long-term aid agreement that would help it build up its military over a matter of years.

But Zelensky’s optimism does not guarantee US action, and appetite for Ukrainian support varies among American politicians. Though Democrats are largely united behind continued military aid for Ukraine, Republican presidential candidates were split on the question at last week’s debate. And former president Donald Trump, the overwhelming front-runner for the Republican nomination, has said the war is not a vital US interest.

In Congress, some Republicans have bristled at the money allocated to Ukraine — and it is unclear how the spotlight of an election year, paired with a conflict that has shown few signs of ending soon, could change the political landscape.