Even if the strikes drag on, this TV critic won’t be at a loss

A. Maybe I’ll have an identity crisis? I’m accustomed to feeling overwhelmed — and excited, too — by the countless hours of upcoming shows hanging over my head waiting to be watched. Sure, occasionally — maybe at the end of summer, or during the winter holidays — there’s a week or two of respite each year, but for the most part, the past decade has been a nonstop onslaught.

Q. What on earth are you going to do if the strikes continue much longer? There won’t be any new shows for you to review. What will you do?

Advertisement

So the break, if it stretches on, will be strange for me personally. I remember the odd sensation when the pandemic wasn’t ending and the network, cable, and streaming coffers were starting to get a little low. And viewers had more time than ever to watch since they were staying at home. For one in my business, that moment felt a bit apocalyptic.

But a break could be a rich time, viewing-wise, for those who have not seen many of the better series released during the past few years. I think that could be satisfying for me, too, to find a way to help readers navigate the hundreds of lesser-known series available to stream. I’m already thinking about pulling out some of my underrecognized favorites to recommend, as well as different ways to group together older shows.

The break might also provide me with enough time to watch and recommend a few of the shows I’ve been meaning to catch up with for years now. You know, the ones I’m embarrassed to admit I haven’t seen yet, such as . . . never mind.

I’m also hoping that, if the break lasts, those who resist sampling different streamers will relent. Right now, I still hear from readers who think good TV ought to be free (or, put differently, paid for by watching ads), who refuse to pay what is generally the price of a movie to get a month full of shows. Some of those readers I hear from cling to their Netflix memberships, never putting them on hold to test drive Hulu, or Max, or, for only $6.99 a month, Apple TV+. Perhaps this will be a period when the networks lose even more viewers than they already have, as the hunger for scripted shows motivates previously unwilling viewers to pursue a range of streamers.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.