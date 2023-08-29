3M to pay $6 billion to settle hearing-loss lawsuits over military earplugs

‘’This historic agreement represents a tremendous victory for the thousands of men and women who bravely served our country and returned home with life-altering hearing injuries,’’ attorneys for the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.

The deal announced Tuesday resolves one of the largest mass torts in US history. More than 300,000 claims were submitted on behalf of veterans who said earplugs damaged their hearing or caused tinnitus, which is a continuous ringing or buzzing sound in the ears. The plaintiffs alleged the earplugs could loosen in the ear, reducing their effectiveness and leaving the user vulnerable.

Manufacturing giant 3M will pay $6 billion to settle hundreds of thousands of claims brought by military veterans who said its earplugs caused hearing loss during their service.

The settlement was made without an admission of liability, the company said in its Tuesday announcement. 3M contends its earplugs ‘’are safe and effective when used properly’' and that it is prepared to continue to defend itself through litigation ‘’if certain terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled.’’

The case emerged from a 2016 whistle-blower lawsuit filed by Moldex-Metric, a rival earplug maker, on behalf of the US government. It alleged the earplugs, called the CAEv2, had a known defect that made them unsafe.

The earplugs were originally manufactured by Aearo Technologies, which 3M acquired in 2008. The US military purchased the earplugs from 2003 to 2015, according to court filings.

In 2018, 3M agreed to pay $9.1 million to the US government to resolve allegations by Moldex-Metric that the earplugs were defective, but it did not admit liability.

Tuesday’s agreement resolves another major legal case for 3M, a sprawling conglomerate that makes hundreds of products spanning dozens of industries. Its coatings and sealants figure in numerous industrial supply chains, while its medical and orthodontic divisions make devices such as stethoscopes, as well as the preformed crowns that dentists use in root canals. Its N95 and KN95 masks became ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, 3M agreed to pay $10.4 billion over 13 years to fund public water suppliers that have detected perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS and called forever chemicals because they don’t break down in the environment. Plaintiffs numbering in the thousands alleged that chemicals in the company’s consumer products could cause cancer and birth defects, lower fertility, and other health problems. The company did not admit liability in that settlement.

3M stock jumped 1.39 percent Tuesday on news of the settlement. Some analysts had expected the litigation to cost the company between $10 billion and $15 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who has been following the case, says the award is smaller than expected. The typical plaintiff would get $12,500 unless they can prove they suffered serious injuries, Tobias said, compared to some individual verdicts in the case that have already reached millions of dollars.

Tobias said the settlement requires the endorsement of 98 percent of claimants, or it could fall apart.

‘’As a number of veterans look at those bellwethers where the awards are as high as $200 million, they may look at the $12,500 figure and decide it’s too low,’’ Tobias said.

The settlement is to be paid out over six years. It includes $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock, which is to be paid to plaintiffs based on a 10-day moving average price at the time it is issued, at which time it can be sold immediately, according to people close to the settlement discussions.