Former property of Cambridge Matignon School is up for sale

The former site of the Cambridge Matignon School — the Catholic high school that announced in May that it would close after 75 years of educating students — is on the market.
The Archdiocese of Boston tapped Colliers, a prominent real estate firm, to handle the sale, which includes the high school building itself, the administration building, and the seven-plus acres of land on which they sit.
The archdiocese has not set an asking price, but James Elcock, a vice chairman at Colliers who is helping to manage the listing, said the property has a value in the range of $28 million to $30 million. The plan is to review offers in mid-October.
The archdiocese has not ruled out selling the property as a tear-down for redevelopment, said Elcock. But the ideal buyer, he added, would be another educational establishment that “really can take advantage of the infrastructure that’s in place there.”
“The classrooms, the science labs, the auditorium, the cafeteria, the gymnasium, the ballfields, are really all wonderful attributes that really will help the property sell,” said Elcock. “This truly is a campus, and it really has been well thought out and has stood the test of time.”
Matignon shut its doors for good following the end of the 2022-23 school year in June, with officials citing financial troubles and diminishing enrollments for the closure. Ninety graduating seniors marked the final class to matriculate at the co-ed school, which boasted a powerhouse boys’ ice hockey team that produced several NHL players.
The closure was the latest in a spate of shuttering Catholic high schools across the region this year, with Saint Joseph Prep Boston in Brighton, Mount Alvernia High School in Newton, and Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River all shutting down.
