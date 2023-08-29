Former property of Cambridge Matignon School is up for sale

The former site of the Cambridge Matignon School — the Catholic high school that announced in May that it would close after 75 years of educating students — is on the market.

The Archdiocese of Boston tapped Colliers, a prominent real estate firm, to handle the sale, which includes the high school building itself, the administration building, and the seven-plus acres of land on which they sit.

The archdiocese has not set an asking price, but James Elcock, a vice chairman at Colliers who is helping to manage the listing, said the property has a value in the range of $28 million to $30 million. The plan is to review offers in mid-October.