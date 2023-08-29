With start of Medicare drug price negotiations, a rift over their impact in Mass.

With Tuesday’s unveiling of the initial 10 drugs tagged for Medicare negotiations — a bargaining process allowed for the first time under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act — the White House campaign to rein in the cost of prescription medicines shifted into high gear. President Biden has scheduled a briefing later on Tuesday to highlight price cuts expected to come out of the negotiations between the government and drug makers.

The start of Medicare’s high-stakes haggling over the price of some of the most expensive prescription drugs is sparking very different reactions among advocates for Massachusetts seniors and the companies that develop medicines here.

“This will finally bring much needed relief to American families, and particularly older adults,” said Jessica Costantino, director of advocacy for AARP Massachusetts, which represents more than 1.2 million state residents ages 65 and over. “We can’t allow Big Pharma to use as their cash machine seniors who really need these drugs.”

The state’s biopharma industry, one of the world’s largest, has stayed largely quiet over the past year as a parade of drug giants based outside Massachusetts have joined with the US Chamber of Commerce in filing lawsuits contending the planned price talks are unconstitutional.

But that appears to be changing. British-based AstraZeneca, which last week became the sixth drug maker to challenge the US drug price reform law, operates a rare disease subsidiary, called Alexion, from Boston. And there is increasing industry concern that the negotiations and other measures to hold down costs have the potential to dampen drug makers’ ability to expand research and hire workers.

Indeed, a recent report from Vital Transformation, a Brussels-based consulting firm, estimated that the drug price controls enabled by the new law would result in the loss of 500,000 jobs in the US over the coming decade, including 30,000 in Massachusetts.

“The drug price negotiation program, as enacted, will negatively impact drug discovery and innovation and ultimately patients around the world, and that’s why we are supportive of current litigation,” said Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, chief executive of MassBio, a trade and lobbying organization. “MassBio is watching this like a hawk.”

None of the 10 drugs that will be first up for negotiations were from Massachusetts companies. While the state is home to many biotechs known for developing complex treatments for rare diseases, many of the medicines on the White House list were Big Pharma drugs that treat more common conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and atrial fibrillation, and account for the highest amounts of Medicare spending.

The list of drugs slated for negotiations, posted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday morning, includes:

Eliquis, for preventing strokes and blood clots, sold by Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer.

Jardiance, for Type 2 diabetes and heart failure, sold by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly.

Xarelto, for preventing strokes and blood clots, sold by Johnson & Johnson.

Januvia, for Type 2 diabetes, sold by Merck.

Farxiga, for chronic kidney disease, sold by AstraZeneca.

Entresto, for heart failure, sold by Novartis.

Enbrel, for arthritis and other autoimmune conditions, sold by Amgen.

Imbruvica, for blood cancers, sold by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson.

Stelara, for Crohn’s disease, sold by Johnson & Johnson.

Fiasp and NovoLog insulin products, for diabetes, sold by Novo Nordisk.

While drug price negotiations are the highest profile cost-savings measure in the Inflation Reduction Act, they’re not the only one. The law also caps out-of-pocket spending on insulin at $35 per month for Medicare recipients. And, starting in 2025, it will cap total prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients, at $2,000 a year.

