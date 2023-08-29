After ‘Barbie,’ it’s easy to see even a simple hot dog through rose-colored sunglasses

Super Bien is owned by Melissa Stefanini, best known for the Buenas Empanadas stall at Somerville’s Bow Market. Super Bien is Stefanini’s version of a grocery bar: a happy, neon-haloed storefront for juices, wines, sauces, empanadas, tajin watermelon, tomato salad, and those aforementioned dogs. It has the megawatt brightness of an Apple store, but with indie warmth.

On Sunday afternoon, energized after watching “Barbie,” I decided to take lunch into my own hands. Instead of returning to my slightly tarnished dream house for a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich (my dreary usual), I zipped to the Charles River Speedway to sample Super Bien’s hot dogs and sit for a spell in the August sun.

The Charles River Speedway reminds me of something you’d find in Colorado, a beer-and-food oasis with long picnic tables and an anesthetic soundtrack; a little sanctuary of mellow off the highway and a portal to another place. Location isn’t ideal: It’s where Soldiers Field Road, the Leo M. Birmingham Parkway, and Arsenal Street converge to cause traffic jams. And there’s minimal on-street parking. I get it, not everyone drives, but I am not one of those people.

Once you step inside, though, it’s really fun. Picture buildings that look like a Montessori school framing a courtyard. There’s Notch Brewing, Koji Club sake, Birds of Paradise cocktail bar, and, fittingly, the Boston Women’s Market, an incubator shop spotlighting female-owned businesses: sustainable swimwear, pet snacks, soaps. In this land of enchantment, there are no DIY salad mega-chains or blowout bars.

The checkout counter at Super Bien. Kara Baskin

At Super Bien, the Colombian dog is the most interesting: a snappy, boiled all-beef Nathan’s dog rolled in crushed Lay’s potato chips, pineapple, and mozzarella, topped with a bodega-bought petite quail egg and squiggles of salsa rosada. The sauce, a blend of ketchup, mayonnaise, and cumin, is bright pink and plentiful. As such, this is a messy dog. You’ll need lots of napkins and, better yet, a fork. Potato chip dust will crumble onto the picnic table, and rivulets of rosy sauce will run down your chin.

The Cubano dog, rolled in a translucent slice of deli ham, is blanketed with omelet-like charred Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and three proper dill pickles all in a row. It, too, requires a fork. Super Bien is mainly an empanada shop, but both dogs are nods to Stefanini’s childhood in Miami.

The Cubano hot dog at Super Bien, a grocery bar at the Charles River Speedway. Kara Baskin

The buns are nothing special (they’re from Costco), but that doesn’t matter. What does matter is the sublime pleasure of lingering over a toppings-laden hot dog while a loop of techno-pop warbles in the distance on a Sunday afternoon, the aroma of homemade soaps wafting through the air — a fleeting glimpse of suspended reality in the hot summer sun.

Super Bien, Charles River Speedway, 525 Western Ave., Brighton, www.thesuperbien.site

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.