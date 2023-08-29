Asian grocery stores are packed with great fruits you might never have tried. Here’s what you’re missing.

While we might call these fruits “exotic,” they’re clearly not to people who grew up with them. Most are native to Southeast Asian countries with hot and moist climates. As demand for the fruits from immigrant communities in the United States grew, production increased in other warm spots, such as Mexico, Central and South America, Florida, and California. “The fruits are expensive to transport,” says Arnold Amidon, whose company Arnold’s Produce Inc. is a fruit broker. He’s been buying Asian fruits for wholesale customers since 2001. “Some can be put in cold storage on a ship, but others, like mangosteens, need to be shipped by air.” Add to the cost the amount that arrives rotten and it’s become prohibitive to import fruit from Asia, he says.

Wander around an Asian grocery store and you’ll see fruits you’ve likely never seen before. Magenta-colored dragon fruit with little green leaves sprouting from its skin; rough-skinned balls of lychee; huge, bumpy jackfruit; red, hairy rambutan; purple mangosteen; and little tan balls of longan. There are also mangoes, papaya, star fruit, Korean melon, and more. Many have harvest seasons during summer and early fall so it’s a good time to take a look and try a few.

Advertisement

A worker cuts a mangosteen in half at Bangkok’s wholesale fruit market in 2020. AMANDA MUSTARD/NYT

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Look for Asian fruits at Vietnamese markets in Dorchester, Korean stores in Allston and H Mart in Quincy, numerous shops in Chinatown, and Cambodian stores in Lowell, Lynn, and Revere. What you’ll want to know is how to prepare and eat them, what’s edible and not. These are not your familiar stone fruits, like peaches, plums, and cherries, or apples and pears that you simply rinse and take a bite, eating an edible skin and all the flesh surrounding a center pit (or core with pits).

Most tropical fruits have hard or leathery inedible skins, which protect the tender flesh inside from intense heat, heavy rains, high humidity, and pests. Some skins peel off easily (eg. lychee and longan), while those with hard, thick rinds (eg. jackfruit and durian) must be cut with a sharp knife.

Advertisement

Here are some locally available Asian fruits to start you on your tasting journey:

Jackfruit. Adobe stock

Jackfruit is the largest tree fruit in the world, a huge oval with hard bumpy skin that can range from 15 pounds to 60 pounds or more. Most stores do the laborious work preparing the fruit for you. Occasionally, a shopper will walk out with a whole one, says David Nguyen, who works for wholesaler Kirin Produce and grew up learning the produce business at his family’s grocery store AC Farm Market in Dorchester. Once jackfruit is cut open, you’ll see what looks like yellow or orange corn kernels on steroids. These lobes have a sweet, pineapple-banana flavor. Amidon says it tastes like Juicy Fruit gum. Unripe jackfruit is often used as a meat substitute.

You may have heard of durian, the so-called king of fruits. It has an offensive smell when ripe and spiky, cactus-like skin. Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

You may have heard of durian, the so-called king of fruits. It has such an offensive smell when ripe, as well as dangerously spiky, cactus-like skin (a warning?), that it’s not something most people are eager to try. The fruit is available fresh and frozen and is described as custardy-sweet if you can get past its (sewer-gas-rotting flesh) stink. “It’s an acquired taste,” says Nguyen.

But please try the queen, the lovely mangosteen. Not related to mango, the mangosteen has a leathery purple shell, which should yield slightly when pressed, and dark green leaves and stem on top. To open a mangosteen, either cut off the top stem area or make a shallow cut around the top half of the fruit and remove the skin and inner rind. Inside are tender white cloves or segments that are soft, juicy, tropical and floral, hinting of mango, peach, and plum. Pop the segments in your mouth and suck the flesh from the (inedible) seeds.

Advertisement

Mangosteens are expensive because they’re difficult to grow and in high demand. Imported mangosteens from Asia must be irradiated to eliminate any possible pests. Nguyen says most now arrive from Mexico. Store the fruit at room temperature and eat it within a few days while fresh and ripe.

A lychee tree laden with ripe fruit in Vietnam. Chris Trinh/Getty

Make sure to try the three tropical cousins: lychee, longan, and rambutan. Lychees have a firm, bumpy reddish skin. Longans are smaller rounds with thin tan skin that peels off like the shell of a hard-boiled egg. Rambutan looks like an approachable sea urchin, with leathery red skin and red and green soft hairy spines. Underneath their skins are translucent whitish rounds, grape-like in texture. Nibble the flesh from around the (inedible) center pit. The flavor is sweet, a tad tropical and melon-y, a little musky, and not as brightly sweet-tart as green grapes. The fruits can dry out quickly so eat them soon after purchase for the best quality and flavor. You can refrigerate them in a loose plastic bag for about one week.

Advertisement

Rambutan. Adobe stock

Mangoes are among the top-selling fruits in the world and there are hundreds of varieties. India, China, and Thailand are big producers, but most of what we eat comes from Mexico and South and Central America. Holding a mango upright, slice off the round lobes from both sides, cutting around the large flat pit in the center, and then cut the fruit from the skin in chunks. Add chopped mango to salads and salsas, and puree it for smoothies, ice cream, and sauces. (Frozen mango chunks are available in most supermarkets.)

Fresh mangoes on a cutting board. Nico Schinco/NYT

Amidon recommends the golden-yellow Ataulfo mangoes from Mexico. They are reliably delicious with a tropical sweet-tart flavor and silky-soft flesh. The more common red-green mangoes (Tommy Atkins variety) are best cut into chunks when ripe and tender. Some mangoes are picked green and firm so the flesh is crunchy. Keep unripe mangoes at room temperature for a few days to soften, then they should be refrigerated.

Dragon fruit is most recognizable in its brilliant magenta color with small leaves spiking out from its skin. Cut the fruit in half lengthwise or in wedges and scoop up the white (or reddish purple) flesh with its tiny, delicately crunchy black (edible) seeds. Most dragon fruit, native to Southeast Asia, now come from Florida, California, and Mexico. A yellow-skinned variety with white flesh comes from Ecuador. Dragon fruit tastes sweet, somewhat one-dimensional like watermelon. According to Nguyen, Chinese and Vietnamese New Year’s celebrations include red-pink dragon fruit for good luck. “It’s part of the ritual to serve the best fruits to welcome the new year,” he says.

Advertisement

A dragon fruit is sliced open at Bangkok’s wholesale fruit market. AMANDA MUSTARD/NYT

Star fruit (or carambola), about the length of a short cucumber with lengthwise ribs, is so-named because when you cut it crosswise the slices are star-shaped. Green star fruits are unripe and sour, but make attractive stars for garnishing salads and cocktails. Truly flavorful star fruits are yellow, ripe, and have a juicy, sweet-tart flavor like green grapes. Use the tip of a knife to remove the seeds in the center. Star fruit can also be pickled or cooked into jam or relish.

Papaya is not the crowd pleaser in the United States that mangoes are. The pinkish-orange flesh is mushy-soft and the flavor is sweet without the vibrant flavor of, say, a mango or peach. As well, the multitude of hard, round black seeds can be off-putting. Yellow papayas are ripe and sweet, while green papayas are picked early and have white flesh, firm and bland, typically added to salads or pickled.

If you spot a pile of Korean melons at a grocery store, pretty orange-yellow ovals with yellow-white grooves, grab a few. Cut them open like any other melon, scoop out the seeds, and enjoy the crisp-juicy texture and honeydew-like taste.

Korean melons at the H Mart in Central Square in 2014. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

Come fall and winter, the most popular fruits at Asian stores are citrus, including navel oranges, pomelos (like a sweet grapefruit), and honey tangerines. There are also persimmons: the Fuyu is crunchy and sweet, from California, Mexico, and Spain; and Hachiya, which needs to be very ripe and soft before becoming palatable. “Hachiya persimmon are very astringent and not popular with Asians,” says Amidon. Asian pears, native to East Asia, are grown in the northwestern United States and New England. The fruit is round like an apple, ripens on the tree, has a golden greenish-brown skin, and is crisp and sweet. It tastes like a Bosc pear.

“If you want an education in Asian fruits, go to an Asian market,” says Amidon. “There will be a good selection and you can learn from people who know the fruits, buy them correctly, take care of them better, and sell them when they’re ripe.”

Nguyen, who grew up eating these fruits, says, “We could be happier if we knew more about each other and our cultures and foods.” And when we’re more adventurous, these interesting fruits will no longer seem so exotic.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

Harry Bassmajian, whose family owns Arax Market in Watertown, cuts a ripe Fuyu persimmon. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.