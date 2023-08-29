New season, new schedule, new kitchen plans

In the same way a change in season might prompt you to replace an old sweater or finally toss a favorite but threadbare pair of socks, the nightly family table is due for a refresh. You may decide a dish has to go because everyone’s just had enough of it or a key vegetable is no longer in season. Nothing radical here. Just a few new recipes in place of others while you see how it works. If you’re determined to leave the helter-skelter of summer behind when the school year begins and sit around the kitchen table more often, it’s time to have a good look at how you do things and streamline where you can.

When it comes to family meals, I’m a big believer in sensible shortcuts. This means making use of prepared and partially prepared foods and supermarket rotisserie chickens, takeout (though not as a steady diet), pizza night (of course), and whatever else gets you through the week sanely and keeps the troops happy. Beyond this, you need to have a couple of things you can prepare easily that you like to make and pass muster with the crowd around the table.