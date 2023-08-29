Recipe: Add peas to this simple crunchy-top mac and cheese to delight the kids at the table

5. Transfer the pasta to the baking dish. Top with the crumbs. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the crumbs are golden brown and crusty.

More than a decade into the parenting game, I can safely say that peas are the most consumed vegetable in our household. We are never without a bag in the freezer to toss in a dish, sometimes in unlikely places. The flavor is pleasantly sweet and the size is fetching. They just might be the perfect childhood vegetable. Here, you add peas to pasta shells along with a melting cheese such as Gouda or cheddar, some Parmesan, and ample garlic and herbs. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and top with craggy breadcrumbs. The finished dish is golden brown and crunchy. Serve it right from the oven, when the pasta is moist and the topping is very crisp. There are no complicated steps, so enlist the kiddos in the prep.

Serves 6

Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound medium pasta shells (or another medium shape) ¾ cup pasta cooking water (see below, Step 2) 1 cup frozen peas 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ½ cup chopped fresh herbs (parsley, chives, thyme) 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 large slices sturdy white bread, torn into large pieces 1½ cups shredded cheese (Gouda, cheddar, or Gruyere) ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 3 tablespoons butter, melted

1. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Have on hand a 9-inch square baking dish.

