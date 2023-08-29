Recipe: For a family dinner treat, use a cast-iron skillet to pan-grill chicken fingers and add a celery ranch salad

3. Clean the skillet from the celery. Set it over medium heat until it is hot. Add the chicken with a little space between the pieces (do this in batches, if necessary). When the skillet is full, use a wide metal spatula to make sure nothing is sticking to the pan. Turn the heat to high. Cook, uncovered, for 8 minutes, occasionally poking the bottom of the chicken to keep it from sticking. Once all the pieces are browned on the undersides, turn and cook 3 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees.

Serves 4

Instead of deep-frying chicken fingers, these are charred in a skillet. The idea behind this pan-grilling method is to mimic cooking on an outdoor grill. Keep the marinade dry enough so that it doesn't drip from the chicken, and keep it spaced out in the pan so that moisture can evaporate immediately. The chicken is never simmering in liquid. If the breast includes the tender, cut the rest of the breast meat into pieces the same size as the tender. If using thighs, cut each one into two or three pieces, so that all the pieces cook in about the same amount of time. You may need to cook the chicken in two rounds, depending on the size of your skillet. The celery is cooked quickly to help break down the tough fibers, but it's still crunchy; this helps absorb the flavors in the ranch dressing. Use whole stalks of celery so you have a mix of the less sweet dark green parts and the sweeter light-green tops. If your celery has good looking leaves, chop them to use as a garnish on the finished salad.

DRESSING

1 cup sour cream 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or chile powder Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, or more to taste

1. In a bowl, whisk the sour cream, dill, parsley, chives, garlic, cayenne or chile powder, a generous pinch of salt, and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar.

2. If the mixture seems thick, add more vinegar, 1 teaspoon at a time. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

CELERY

10 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Dry the celery well all over. Cut the wide bottom pieces of celery so they’re the same size at the smaller pieces from the top. Each piece should be a bite.

2. In a bowl, use a slotted spoon to toss the celery and oil with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Heat a large, heavy skillet until it is hot. Add the celery and cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until you can see some of the edges are softening. Toss well and cook 3 minutes more. The celery should hold its shape and still be a little crunchy in the middle. Return it to the bowl and leave to cool.

4. Toss the celery with half the dressing. Add more dressing, a spoonful at a time, until it is all coated.

CHICKEN

1½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1-inch thick fingers 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, mayonnaise, or plain yogurt 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a large bowl, combine the chicken fingers, oil or mayonnaise or yogurt, honey or maple syrup, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Mix well so all the surfaces on the chicken are evenly coated. There should not be a pool of liquid in the bowl; it should all be on the chicken.

2. Leave to marinate for 15 minutes, or cover and refrigerate overnight.

3. Clean the skillet from the celery. Set it over medium heat until it is hot. Add the chicken with a little space between the pieces (do this in batches, if necessary). When the skillet is full, use a wide metal spatula to make sure nothing is sticking to the pan. Turn the heat to high. Cook, uncovered, for 8 minutes, occasionally poking the bottom of the chicken to keep it from sticking. Once all the pieces are browned on the undersides, turn and cook 3 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees.