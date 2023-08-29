Recipe: These rich cakey brownies are easy enough for a child to help make, then serve with pride

9. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 1 hour. Refrigerate for several hours, or until the brownies are cold. Cut the block into 4 squares. Use an offset spatula to remove the squares from the pan. Cut each one into 4 squares to make 16 pieces.

Lots of butter, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa powder, and not much flour in this brownie batter produces rich cakey squares. The mixture is made in a bowl by hand. You only need a whisk and a bit of elbow grease. They're easy enough for a child to help make, then serve with pride. To cut perfect squares, chill the block of brownies after they cool, then cut the large square into quarters to lift them from the pan. Cut each quarter into four squares. A foolproof way to lift the block from the pan is to line the pan first with foil, then butter it; when the block cools, lift it from the pan using the foil as a sling. Then chill and cut. They're the perfect bake-sale brownie, or the ones to bring to a neighborhood pot luck. You'll be the most popular person there.

Makes 16

Butter (for the pan) 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into thin slices 1 ⅓ cups flour ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 4 eggs 2 cups sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Slide an oven rack into the lower middle position. Butter a 9-inch square baking pan.

5. Slowly whisk in the chocolate mixture until thoroughly blended.

