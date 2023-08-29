Row 7 Seed Co. expands its lineup with Sweet Prince and Midnight Roma tomatoes

Collaborating with chefs, plant breeders, and organic farmers, Dan Barber, the award-winning chef at Blue Hill in Manhattan and Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, N.Y., co-founded Row 7 Seed Company several years ago. Their aim was to create seeds that would enhance the taste and nutritional value of vegetables. For instance, the team collaborated with Cornell University plant breeder Michael Mazourek to develop a novel seed for butternut squash — the vegetable hit the produce aisle last year. The squash’s natural sweetness and deliciousness make maple syrup, brown sugar, and spices unnecessary. The team also introduced exceptionally creamy small potatoes and sweet golden beets. The veggies made it onto menus of local chefs like Ana Sortun and Ken Oringer. Row 7′s lineup recently expanded to include tomato seeds and now Northeast-grown and -harvested organic tomatoes — Sweet Prince and Midnight Roma — are available at Whole Foods Market stores. The Princes, a cherry tomato, are so sweet that you’ll want to pop them in your mouth one after another. The Romas have a bold flavor, meaty flesh, and striking red and purple skin. They cook down fast and are suited for sauces and pastes. The skin’s pigments add antioxidants and a deeper color to a sauce. Both are worth trying while you can. Each pint is about $6. Seeds for home gardeners are also available at row7seeds.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND