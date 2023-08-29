Steak-and-cheese innovator Mike Devish is a Worcester hero

We’re a steak-and-cheese company. That’s our main focus. We do all types of different steaks and cheeses. We do all the crazy toppings and everything. Our most popular is actually a Chinese one. It’s a pupu platter: We put on chicken fingers, crab Rangoon, spareribs, duck sauce, everything.

In Worcester, local sandwich hero Mike Devish, 39, is known as Ziggy — a short-order cook with a reputation for putting steak-and-cheese specials on the menu at the many diners he worked at over the years. Now, he has his own hometown place, Ziggy Bombs, specializing in unusual toppings: mozzarella sticks, poutine, and even a pupu platter crowned with chicken fingers, spareribs, crab Rangoon, and duck sauce. Much to the delight of many a BU student, he’ll open a Brookline location near campus at 173 Amory St., ideally next month.

Well, that sounds delicious. Tell me a little bit about yourself. Have you always been in the restaurant business?

I’ve been in the business for probably about 25 years now. And I’ve actually served a lot of these sandwiches at the rest of the restaurants I’ve worked at, because I’ve always been the chef, and I was always doing the specials. And then, after years of just selling them through other restaurants, I decided to open up. I originally started doing pop-ups about two years ago. Then I ended up buying a food truck. And then the food truck was so popular that I bought the restaurant that opened up in December, and it’s just blown up since then.

Take me back to the beginning. How did you get interested in the food business?

I’ve always done diners; that’s always been more my style. I like fast food; that fast, diner style.

What was your very first job?

My first job was actually Friendly’s. I’ve always lived in Worcester. This was at the Auburn Mall, a long time ago.

I feel like Friendly’s is the last of a dying breed.

Yeah. It was definitely different. I started out as a dishwasher and then I just busted my ass until I become a cook. And I’ve pretty much been cooking ever since.

I’ve done a lot of local diners, and then delis. I was at Bushel ‘N Peck in Worcester for many years, and then I started doing the pop-ups for this. And that’s what blew up the whole business.

What’s the food scene like in Worcester?

There’s a lot of support in the city. And I’m so different than everybody else. There’s not many people doing steak and cheeses like I do. So it really blew up very fast, and that’s why we’ve been able to expand.

What’s the difference between Boston and Worcester? That’s a big expansion.

I’m very happy to be moving to Boston. I love Worcester. I’ve always been here, but it’s definitely a different vibe. I really can’t say anything bad about [Worcester] because I’ve been out here forever. But it’s definitely going to be a nice switch up moving to Boston. … We’ll be pretty much right at Boston University.

You have a fun menu. How did you come up with some of these concoctions?

A lot of them I’ve been selling for at least 10 years. I started out cooking steak and cheese at my own little restaurant in Leicester, the Grille at Crossroads. I ran steak and cheese as a special one time, and it just blew up, and then people always knew me as the steak-and-cheese guy.

What is it about steak and cheese that people love so much?

I personally just always loved running them because my steaks are so different. I do all the toppings; I like making different varieties. We have one that’s like a Big Mac. I have one called the Boom Boom that has onion rings and my homemade sauce on it. People really love that one. I do a buffalo ranch. It has mozzarella sticks on it and ranch dressing. Employees test them out. My son helps me, too.

How has the dining scene changed in Worcester over the years since you first started out?

It’s obviously a lot more takeout now, especially since COVID. I think everybody has a lot more delivery now, especially out this way.

And in Worcester, there’s a lot of doughnut places. And there are probably like 100 pizza stores in Worcester. Everybody just opens up a pizza shop and then wonders why it fails.

What is your earliest food memory? What did you grow up eating?

A lot of pizza and burgers. I’ll always remember Friendly’s, just because it was my first restaurant.

What’s the secret of being a good diner worker? That seems like a high-pressure job.

Working in the diners, you’ve got to be fast on the grill. That’s one thing. People expect diners to be a lot faster. And I’ve always done my best.

Would people ever order stuff that you hated to make? Did you have a pet peeve?

Actually, especially in diners, I absolutely hated making poached eggs. I just hated when customers asked for them. Eggs cooked in water don’t appeal to me.

What are your favorite restaurants now? Where do you eat when you’re not working?

I really go by what my son wants a lot. I’m a single father raising my son. So he gets to pick the places a lot. He likes McDonald’s, and he likes the takeout places. We get a lot of that because I’m usually busy working.

Do you have any advice on balancing this kind of job with raising a kid?

Know that your kid will probably be in the restaurant a lot with you.

Does he help?

When he’s in a good mood! He has helped.

Quick fun questions: What’s your favorite snack?

Gummy bears.

What’s your favorite thing on the menu?

The pupu platter.

What do you do when you’re not working?

I watch cooking shows: “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

Maybe you could be on it. Has anybody ever asked for a completely bizarre sandwich?

I’d ask people to stop asking for veggie sandwiches at a steak-and-cheese place! I get requests all the time asking if we have any vegetarian options when we’re a steak-and-cheese spot.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.