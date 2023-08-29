These tomato sauces are made from too-big or too-small tomatoes. But they’re perfectly tasty.

The staggering volume of food waste, a significant contributor to greenhouse gases as it decomposes in landfills, propelled Anna Hammond and Joyce Huang to launch Matriark Foods. Hammond had long worked with social mission-driven enterprises and Huang on developing business strategies. The New Yorkers forged relationships with Virginia farmers and various processing plants to turn discarded tomatoes — nearly 1.5 million a year — into three delicious tomato sauces. The tomatoes they salvage have no blemishes, bruises, scrapes, or scars. However, they fall short and are too large or small for manufacturing equipment or shipping cartons. “They come to the factory ripe and sorted. If they don’t fit the size, they end up in landfills,” says Hammond. The sauces are packed in cartons rather than glass jars, and the company holds a carbon-neutral certification. The trio includes Gentle Marinara, a smooth puree with a slightly roasted garlic flavor; Tomato Basil, which has a pronounced taste of the herb; and the Spicy Arrabbiata, with a slight red peppery kick. The carton (18 ounces, $10) tells you that each diverts four-tenths of a pound of tomatoes from landfills, saves 50 gallons of water, and reduces one pound of greenhouse gases. Soups and stews are also in the works made from rejected nearly perfect vegetables. The company claims roughly 33 million tons never make it to your plate. Available at Roche Bros. and Sudbury Farms locations; Windfall Market, 77 Scranton Ave., Falmouth, 508-548-0099; or go to matriarkfoods.com, where a three-pack is $27.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND