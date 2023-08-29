With a sturdy brioche pretzel roll, you can load up your hot dog with condiments and confidence

New Brioche Pretzel Buns from the French Bakery company St. Pierre. St. Pierre

Although you might be loyal to your brand of hot dogs, it’s worth trying different buns. The French company St. Pierre Bakery, which ships fluffy brioche breads to the East Coast, recently introduced brioche pretzel rolls. With a golden pretzel top sprinkled with sesame seeds, rather than salt, soft and lightly sweet, it’s a tasty contrast to a dog or brat off the grill or deli meats. The rolls are sturdy and sizeable enough to hold a pile of condiments. You can upgrade any plain sandwich with these, whether it’s a tuna or egg salad or a simple garden tomato. Each is side split and come in packs of 6 for $5.49-$6.49. Available at Roche Bros., Brothers Marketplace, Shaw’s, and Star Market locations.