After weekend of violence, teens enter a juvenile justice system that continues to look for balance

The disparate outcomes to the teenagers’ charges — which range from as serious as assaulting an police officer and illegal possession of a gun, to lesser charges such as disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace — highlight the complexities of the juvenile justice system. When kids offend, how does a system designed to criminalize strike the right balance between consequences and second chances?

Days after 24 teens were arrested following a weekend of violence across the city, the youths involved have been arraigned, placed into a juvenile justice program, or had their charges dropped, making for a busy week in Boston’s juvenile court.

Advertisement

“It’s tough . . . balancing public safety and accountability with considering thoughtfully each case on an individual basis is important,” Migdalia Nalls, chief of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s juvenile unit, said in an interview Tuesday, speaking generally about the juvenile justice system.

The arrests over the weekend included 13 stemming from brawls outside of movie theaters at the South Bay shopping center and near the Boston Common, six after an incident at the St. Anthony’s Feast in the North End, and one on a weapons offense following a shootout at Saturday’s Caribbean festival in Dorchester that left multiple people injured.

Juvenile cases are not public, so the specifics involving the 24 teens were not available on Tuesday.

However, nine of the teens have already been arraigned on myriad charges. Of the remaining cases, eight teens were placed in diversion programs, which are designed to keep them from having a record. The programs are for people charged for the first time with low- to mid-level offenses.

Five were not arraigned because of a 2018 state law that excludes a minor’s first misdemeanor, but the district attorney’s office said it would try to charge the teens who faced multiple misdemeanors. The court also threw out charges against two others.

Advertisement

The district attorney’s office said two of the teens charged with injuring a police officer during the brawl downtown were arraigned and ordered held on $1,000 bail. There were also four teens arrested on gun charges, at least one of whom was connected to the shooting before the Caribbean festival’s main parade on Saturday morning.

Advocates said the incidents over the weekend are good opportunities to help the teens onto a different path by pushing them toward services rather than jail.

“Use that as an opportunity to mandate them to some sort of healing, some sort of intervention,” said Abrigal Forrester, executive director of the Center for Youth Empowerment. “What we want to understand is what’s going on, and they’re the ones who are able to give us that information.”

Leon Smith, executive director of Citizens for Juvenile Justice, said these types of incidents are “really a call that we need to prioritize mental and behavioral health.”

“The immediate knee-jerk reaction of many people, and I get it, is punish, but we know that system involvement and detention makes young people more likely to reoffend,” he said. “System involvement tends to lead to more system involvement.”

Charging youth can be complex. A 2018 law made it so children under 12 cannot be arrested or charged with crimes, and 12- and 13-year-olds can be charged but not held after arrest for longer than overnight.

Advertisement

The goal of that law was to prevent young offenders from becoming entangled in a criminal justice system that has long incarcerated high numbers of children from low-income and minority backgrounds. But some law enforcement officials said following a string of incidents last year that some changes tied police and prosecutors’ hands.

The city’s largest police union on Tuesday said incidents of assault on police officers, which is a felony, need to be taken seriously, especially when they result in injuries.

“We want them charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the city’s largest police union.

One avenue is charging minors as “youthful offenders.” The status, which treats youth older than 14 who are charged with murder as adults, allows prosecutors discretion to charge teens that same age accused of serious offenses including some of those involved here as a juvenile or an adult. The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the specifics of the open cases, citing juvenile privacy rules.

Framingham attorney Daniel Cappetta, who frequently defends youths and formerly prosecuted them, said these types of charges often come after the initial juvenile counts, which are referred to in the legal system as “delinquency.”

He said the juvenile justice system has shifted over time, and has become better at considering individual circumstances.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s better than it was 20 years ago,” said Cappetta, who added that he’s personally against charging juveniles as youthful offenders.

Advertisement

He said prosecutors and judges do a better job taking youths case by case than they did years ago.

He said these cases often take time to play out through the legal system, and it can be a compelling argument — correctly, in his opinion — to argue to the prosecutor and judge that the juvenile might be in a better place and less likely to reoffend.

“Obviously this kid may have done a bad thing, but look at where this child is today,” he said a lawyer might say. “A kid may have received therapy, might be in more stable situation, may be on medication — there’s a hundred different variables that can get better for a teenager.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.