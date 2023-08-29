How to see the ‘blue supermoon’ Wednesday night

A “blue moon” doesn’t refer to the color of the moon, but a full moon occurring for the second time in a calendar month, which only happens every 2.5 to 3 years, Quinn Sykes, the manager of Boston University’s Coit Observatory said.

“Unfortunately, the moon does not assume a pretty, blue hue at this time. Instead, blue moons look like any other full moon. However, this Wednesday’s full moon is extra special. In addition to being “blue,” it is also this year’s ‘supermoon,’” Jacqueline McCleary, an assistant professor of physics at Northeastern University, wrote in an email Monday.

Look up at the sky Wednesday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. to see a “blue supermoon” — a full moon that looks larger and brighter than normal, astronomers say.

“It’s something people tend to think of some sort of astronomical importance that doesn’t happen very often,” Sykes said. “True, it doesn’t happen very often, but that’s just an artifact of our calendar.”

A “blue moon” is an extra chance to see a full moon that month, but when combined with a “supermoon,” viewers see a bigger full moon, McCleary said.

A “supermoon” is when the moon looks larger and brighter than usual because it’s closest to Earth in its orbit, McCleary said.

It appears 14 percent bigger, like the size difference in a quarter to a nickle, than when the moon is furthest from Earth, according to NASA’s website.

Viewers should be able to see the blue supermoon” between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., as long as it’s not raining, McCleary said.

“A useful rule of thumb is that the full moon reaches its highest point in the sky around midnight,” McCleary said

Wednesday night is expected to be cooler and breezy, however, there’s a slight chance of rain, according to the Boston National Weather Service forecasters’ discussion.

