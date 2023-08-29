Coyote attacks woman walking dog and man working at golf course in Fall River, police say

“The woman involved was taking her dog for walk in the early morning hours, in an area that’s somewhat wooded,” Pereira said in a phone interview. “The coyote kind of looked at her in a menacing way, and she picked her dog up.”

Fall River police were called to South Winds Apartments around 5:45 a.m., according to Fall River Police Sergeant Moses Pereira.

A coyote attacked a woman walking her dog and a groundskeeper at a golf course in Fall River on Monday morning before officers put the animal down, police said.

At that point, the coyote attacked her, injuring her legs and left arm, Pereira said. She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of her wounds, which were non-life-threatening.

Shortly after that incident, police received a call about another coyote attack that took place at a nearby golf course, Pereira said.

Pereira said a groundskeeper was working at the Fall River Country Club, which is adjacent to the apartment complex, when the coyote tried to attack him.

“He was able to ward the coyote off,” said Pereira.

Due to the fact that coyote had acted so aggressively toward two different people in such a short span of time, “officers were forced to put the coyote down,” Pereira said.

The animal’s body was sent to undergo a rabies test, Pereira said.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.