Dorchester man arraigned in hospital in connection to J’ouvert celebration shooting

Monteiro Fernandez is one of eight people wounded at the Dorchester shooting during J’ouvert fete , Hayden’s office said.

Sebastian Monteiro Fernandez, 21, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling, and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder, Hayden’s office said.

A Dorchester man who was wounded in a shooting at a Caribbean celebration Sunday morning was arraigned from his hospital bed Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

He is also one of four people arrested in connection with the shooting.

Monteiro Fernandez was shot in the leg and arraigned in his bed at Boston Medical Center on Tuesday, the statement said.

He was ordered held without bail pending a Sept. 7 dangerousness hearing, the statement said.

After officials reviewed surveillance videos of the incident, Monteiro Fernandez is allegedly seen shooting at a group of men, the statement said. The group then returned fire and struck Monteiro Fernandez in the leg, Hayden’s office said.

He is then seen limping into a tow lot and passing a firearm to an unidentified female, Hayden’s office said.

The probation department moved for a surrender hearing relative to Monteiro Fernandez’s probation on an earlier gun offense, Hayden’s office said.

“It’s impossible to overstate the sheer recklessness of firing bullets on a city street at any time, much less when people are gathered to celebrate and enjoy a popular cultural event,” Hayden said. “This shooting is frightening not only for the thoughtlessness of those involved and the injuries they inflicted, but for the potential fatalities that, mercifully, didn’t occur.”

