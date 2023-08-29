Winchester man and three juveniles arrested in downtown Boston graffiti bust, police say

The teens found themselves on the radar of law enforcement shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a BPD statement. Officers patrolling the area of 1 Harrison Ave. spotted Moe and the others standing in a parking lot, the statement said.

Boston police identified the 18-year-old as Jared Moe and said his three juvenile codefendants are ages 16, 16, and 17. It wasn’t immediately clear if Moe or the families of the other youths had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

An 18-year-old Winchester man and three juveniles were arrested early Tuesday in Boston for allegedly vandalizing a parking lot area downtown with graffiti, authorities said.

As police drove by, one of the males tried to hide, and officers reversed course and keyed on the group sprinting towards Boylston Street.

“Officers were able to stop the group in the area of 15 Essex Street, where they immediately observed one of the suspects drop a can of spray paint,” the statement said. “After further investigation, officers recovered three more cans of spray paint. Officers returned to the original area where they first saw the group and could observe wet-spray paint.”

Moe, police said, was arrested on an adult charge of damage to property by graffiti/tagging, and his friends were all hit with the same count but as juveniles. They weren’t named because of their ages.

Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

The downtown area was the site of earlier juvenile issues on Sunday evening, where a number of youths brawled first at the AMC cinema palace on Boston Common before the melee spilled out onto the street, with one responding officer reportedly being placed in a chokehold.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

