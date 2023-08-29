During ‘unprecedented bat season,’ hundreds of Rhode Island residents receive rabies vaccine

Bat season in Rhode Island usually lasts for a few weeks in August, “because hotter temperatures mean bats may try to find cooler places in houses than the attic,” officials told the Globe Monday. The end of summer is also “when baby bats start to become mobile and explore their surroundings.”

“We do not know why we are seeing an increase in bat exposures this August compared to August 2022,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, adding that they’re seeing more reports of bats in people’s homes than they have in previous years.

Rhode Island is experiencing an “unprecedented bat season,” state health officials said last week , and 200 people have recently had to get rabies postexposure prophylaxis , the vaccine series that prevents the viral disease after someone has been exposed.

Officials said it’s important for people to know that if they see a bat in their house and come into contact with it, they shouldn’t let it escape because it will be needed for rabies testing. People should call the department of public health even if they’re unsure if they came into contact with the animal.

“Bats’ fangs are so tiny that someone can be bitten and either not know it or the bite marks heal in an hour or two,” officials told the Globe. “RIDOH’s public health nurses assess each individual that calls to report a bat in their house to make recommendations about next steps.”

If a person sees a bat in their home, they should “try to safely capture it ...and get it tested for rabies,” the spokesperson said. “If someone reports a bat in their house and they do not have the bat, we have to assume that the bat was rabid and the person will have to get the rabies vaccine series.”

The rabies treatment consists of one dose of immune globulin and four doses of rabies vaccine over a 14-day period. Rabies immune globulin and the first dose of rabies vaccine should be given by a health care provider as soon as possible after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the US. According to the CDC, most bats don’t carry the virus, but it’s hard to tell if one is infected because they’re typically asymptomatic. After a person is exposed, laboratory testing is necessary to tell whether the bat is rabid and if the person needs the vaccine series.

“If you do not feel comfortable or able to capture the bat yourself, contact a pest control company or your local animal control officer,” officials said.

After the bat is secure, individuals should call the Rhode Island health department.

Out of the hundreds of bats submitted for rabies testing each year, an average of four to five percent test positive in Rhode Island, health officials said.

Bats play a key role in maintaining healthy ecosystems and generally don’t pose a threat to humans. They eat insects like mosquitos, which can carry West Nile Virus (the state on Friday announced the third detection of West Nile in a mosquito sample collected this summer.)

Still, bats can carry diseases like rabies which can be fatal if not treated. Health officials are reminding the public to take all necessary precautions.

“Any bat that is active during the day or is found in a place where bats are not usually seen — like in your home or on your lawn — might be rabid,” according to the CDC’s website. “A bat that is unable to fly and is easily approached could be sick.”

Rabies can only be treated in people before symptoms begin, and the public is encouraged to report exposure to the state as soon as possible.

The state health department works with local hospitals to vaccinate anyone who is exposed to any animal that may be rabid. Hospital pharmacies have a supply of rabies vaccine on hand, the department said.

In a post last Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the department outlined three steps for what to do if a bat is found in someone’s home:

Step 1: “If you find a bat in a room and do not know if you were exposed, close all the windows and doors and leave the bat in the room. Do not handle the bat with bare hands. Use protective eyewear, heavy leather gloves, and wear long sleeves.”

Step 2: “Do not chase the bat. Wait quietly until it lands. Place a small container (see-through container if possible) over the bat. Slip the cover or a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat.”

Step 3: “Slowly turn the container over. Make certain your container is secure, but not airtight. Small holes should be made for ventilation.”





