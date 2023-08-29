Gender identity no longer required on Boston marriage licenses, officials say

The guidelines, officials said, will support city employees who design and operate services to provide more dignified experiences for all residents, including those whose gender and sexual identities have historically gone unrecognized by government agencies.

In a statement, Wu’s office said the marriage license policy is the first change being implemented as part of the guidelines.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration said Tuesday that Boston is no longer requiring people to specify their gender or sexual identity on marriage licenses, as part of a slate of new “ gender-aware guidelines ” to make the city more inclusive.

The initiative was led by the city’s Department of Innovation and Technology, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, and the city’s Registry Department, according to the statement.

Officials said seeking Bostonians seeking an updated marriage license without sex or gender identification specified can contact the city registry.

“Our fundamental charge in public service is ensuring that our services and opportunities reach everyone, and that starts with affirming and supporting constituents of all identities,” Wu said in the statement.

The mayor said Boston “must continue to work to dismantle the historic inequities and injustices that persist. This update to Boston marriage licenses is a huge step in building a City that is truly inclusive, and I’m excited to see how these critical changes for accessibility at City Hall serve Bostonians.”

In addition, the statement said, the city has created a set of standards and guidelines to help municipal workers determine when and how they should collect gender identity information.

The guidelines have four goals: defining key terms city staffers should understand regarding gender identity, helping departments determine when it’s necessary to ask constituents about gender identity; providing standard language departments should use when making such inquiries; and aligning guidelines with state, federal, or other data systems that limit how such information is reported, the statement said.

“We’re committed to ensuring that all City employees and departments get the proper support to embed gender inclusive language and practices into the way they engage with residents and ask for personal information,” said Julia Gutierrez, the city’s chief digital officer, in the statement.

“Just as the language for talking about gender is dynamic and changes over time, we expect to regularly review and continuously improve these standards and guidelines in response to the feedback we receive,” Gutierrez said.

Her words were echoed by Mariangely Solis Cervera, the city’s equity and inclusion chief.

“Good government is responsive to an evolving world where everyone has access to city services in a way that feels equitable, safe and inclusive,” Cervera said in the statement. “Massachusetts was the first state to legally recognize marriage equality, but we know that the work of creating a more just world is ongoing. I am proud to be part of the City of Boston’s trajectory as a continued leader in equity, inclusion, and justice.”

Paul Chong, Boston’s registrar, also welcomed the new guidelines, which he said are a point of pride for the city.

“We believe that all constituents should have equitable access to City services,” Chong said in the statement.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.