Forklift operator suffers life-threatening injuries in accident at Logan Airport

His condition was not immediately known.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

A worker at Logan Airport suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when the forklift he was operating near the JetBlue terminal fell on top of him, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A “preliminary investigation indicates that part of the forklift struck part of a stationary structure, causing the forklift to overturn on top of the victim,” State Police said in the statement.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in a loading area outside Terminal C, where public access is prohibited, Procopio said.

The forklift operator works for a sub-contractor that was working for JetBlue, Procopio said.

An investigation by State Police patrols, detectives, and crime scene personnel is ongoing.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

