Man arrested at Sandwich home after allegedly fleeing two traffic stops, State Police say

Kyle Cochran, 25, of East Sandwich, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, among several other charges, State Police said.

A man was arrested inside his Cape Cod home where he fled after twice attempting to avoid traffic stops by State Police on Route 28 in Bourne early Tuesday, officials said.

Around 2 a.m., Trooper Michael Brito, who graduated this month from the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer, Trooper Justin Glavin, when the two allegedly saw a 2017 Toyota RAV4 making several marked lanes violations, State Police said in a statement.

Police attempted to stop the car in the area of Brigadoon Road, but the car “immediately reversed direction and fled at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 28,” the statement said.

The Troopers later spotted the car on Route 6 eastbound again and tried to stop the car, State Police said. For a second time, the car failed to stop and sped away, the statement said.

The pair lost contact with the car near Quaker Meetinghouse Road. They then went to the vehicle’s registered address in East Sandwich, State Police said.

Officers arrested Cochran after they saw him run into a single-family home through the front door, State Police said.

Cochran is also charged with use of a motor vehicle without authority, speeding, and marked lanes violation, the statement said.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, according to court records.

Bail was set at $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash. Cochran was ordered held at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting bond, court records show.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.