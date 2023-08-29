What to know about Biden’s push to negotiate drug prices: Who benefits and how?

Here are some of the questions the Boston Globe has received from readers. Have more? Send them at this link .

The change has sparked protest from drug manufacturers but also questions from consumers , who wonder whether the change will result in real savings.

President Biden’s administration has announced the first 10 drugs to target for price negotiation, an effort to reduce drug costs for millions and help more Americans afford their prescriptions.

Why wasn’t the federal government already negotiating drug prices?

When the Medicare Part D program was created in 2003 to cover most prescription drugs, the program had explicit language prohibiting the federal program from negotiating on the price, largely due to effective lobbying by drug manufacturers.

Jim Roosevelt, a health law consultant at Verrill, said the clout and degree of the federal government’s ability to negotiate prices has long generated fierce pushback.

“What the pharma companies will say is you don’t negotiate with the federal government,” Roosevelt said “It’s not even take it or leave it. It’s just take it.”

Pharmaceutical companies are still protesting the changes, created by the Inflation Reduction Act, that allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices for the first time. In such a negotiation, if the federal government proposes a price drug companies cannot stomach, manufacturers have the choice to walk away from the Medicare market altogether.

But the market is so large that manufacturers aren’t likely to do that.

Who will benefit from this drug pricing change?

The drug pricing change affects those who are covered through Medicare, a federal insurance program that generally insures older adults, and who are taking these specific drugs.

To start, the Biden administration chose to begin price negotiation for the 10 drugs that have among the highest total spending in Medicare Part D. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, of the more than 52 million people who get prescription drug coverage through Medicare’s Part D program, 9 million took these drugs.

These members incurred $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for the drugs in 2022 alone. For enrollees without additional financial assistance, the average annual out-of-pocket costs for these drugs were as high as $6,497 per enrollee in 2022.

In Massachusetts alone, 196,000 Medicare Part D enrollees use these selected drugs.

When will these drug prices take effect?

The negotiations with the selected drug companies are expected to take place in 2023 and 2024, and the Biden administration said any negotiated prices will become effective beginning in 2026.

Why weren’t more drugs included, such as oncology drugs?

Medicare pays for drugs under two programs. Medicare Part D was a prescription drug benefit created in 2003, which includes almost all prescription drugs. However, certain prescription drugs that have to be administered by a clinician and are usually billed by a doctor are covered under Part B.

The Biden administration has said that these are only the start of its efforts to negotiate drug costs. The Inflation Reduction Act outlined that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will select up to 15 more drugs covered under Part D for negotiation for 2027, up to 15 more drugs for 2028 (including drugs covered under Part B and Part D), and up to 20 more drugs for each year after that.

As many oncology drugs are delivered by infusion, and administered by a clinician, it is possible that oncology drugs could be a target of later drug negotiation attempts.

Are these the only efforts to reduce drug prices?

No. The Inflation Reduction Act also caps out-of-pocket spending on insulin at $35 per month for Medicare recipients. Starting in 2025, the law will cap total prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 a year.

For the drugs in question, do the manufacturers negotiate prices with other insurers, for example, Blue Cross? Medicare should not have to pay more than other insurers.

Commercial insurers do negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, typically through a third party known as a pharmacy benefit manager. However, they individually don’t have the clout the federal government does to push prices lower. Currently, Medicare pays about the same amount for drugs as commercial insurers.

Why didn’t the federal government address the large amounts of money spent on drug advertising?

Congress had initially contemplated requiring drug manufacturers to provide more transparency on drug development costs, including distribution costs, manufacturing costs and advertising costs. However, drug companies felt this information amounted to trade secrets and successfully lobbied for that to be removed from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The law will not change drug manufacturers’ ability to advertise drugs directly to consumers, a practice that does not occur in other industrialized countries.

While a reduction in drug pricing, and potentially profits, could reduce some marketing, marketing is an integral way that pharmaceutical companies conduct their business in the U.S, and advertising is likely to continue, Roosevelt said.

