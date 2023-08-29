Giant inflatable ducks appear in Belfast Bay, Maine, for third year in a row

The “Joy” duck first gained attention when it appeared overnight in the waters off Belfast in 2021 and then returned as “Greater Joy” in 2022.

“I’m grateful and excited they have returned,” Dorothy Havey, the executive director at the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s very special, and people are so happy to see them.”

Giant inflatable yellow ducks have once again appeared in Maine’s Belfast Bay, and officials say they still don’t know who’s putting them in the water.

This year, “Joy” returned overnight Monday along with two other ducks, which officials at the Belfast Chamber of Commerce have decided are its parents, Havey said.

“Greater Joy” and “Greatest Joy” are secured next to each other, and the smaller “Joy” duck is floating behind them.

The ducks have remained in the water for around two weeks in the past, but there’s no way to know how long they’ll stay this year, Havey said.

There are a lot of different points around Belfast where people can see the ducks for the limited time they are out, Havey said.

Even though Belfast is a small town, Havey said it’s a mystery who is putting the ducks in the water.

“It seems silly because it’s such a small town, but I truly have no idea who’s behind it,” Havey said. “They come in under the covers of darkness and disappear the same way.”

Officials like the ducks so much that Havey said they made it the cover of the 2023 Belfast Regional Guide.

Havey said the ducks are “very special,” and she hopes they return year after year, even if it’s a mystery who’s behind it.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.