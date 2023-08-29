Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mass. will cover cost of Narcan for policyholders

“Naloxone has become the standard treatment for opioid overdose and making it available more widely is a key strategy in controlling the overdose crisis,” Dr. Sandhya Rao, Blue Cross’s chief medical officer, said in the statement.

The Boston-based insurer began removing copays for Narcan, the brand name for the generic drug naloxone, from most of its plans in 2018 and was the first insurer in the state to provide Narcan tool kits to employers in its membership, Blue Cross said in a statement .

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is taking another step to combat the opioid crisis by covering the cost of the overdose reversal medication Narcan for over-the-counter use, the company said Tuesday.

“Waiving out-of-pocket costs for this emergency medication aligns with our commitment to ensuring our members have access to the substance use disorder treatment they need, when they need it — especially critical as opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts continue to rise,” Rao said.

Last year there were 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts, a new record and an increase of 2.5 percent from 2021 and more than 9 percent from the pre-pandemic high in 2016, the state Department of Public Health said in its semiannual report in June.

In Boston, where the opioid crisis in the area known as Mass. and Cass led Mayor Michelle Wu to file an ordinance Monday intended to make it easier for police to clear homeless encampments, opioid overdoses increased 36 percent from 2019 to 2022.

According to the state Department of Public Health, many health insurers already cover the cost of naloxone, including MassHealth, the state’s insurance program for low-income residents.

Narcan, which can reverse overdoses of opioids, including street drugs such as heroin and prescription medications including oxycodone, was approved for over-the-counter use by the US Food and Drug Administration in March.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.