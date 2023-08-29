New England College reworks its plan for arts education in Manchester

Reached by the Globe, college president Wayne Lesperance did share some of the details about the college’s plan and its new leadership team.

But the first day of classes was Monday, and there was no public announcement about how the college would maintain an arts presence in the city.

New England College officials announced in the spring the school was shuttering its arts programming in Manchester. In July, they promised new plans would be announced before the fall.

Yet leaders at other arts institutions in Manchester remain skeptical and disappointed with how the college has handled arts education in the state’s largest city.

In July, Lesperance said programming would be publicly available by the time students went back to school.

“The programming is going to take a little time to sort out, but certainly before the fall, before our fall classes begin,” Lesperance told the Globe. “We’ll have a schedule of activities and we’ll announce that.”

That hasn’t happened yet, but Lesperance said Monday the program is not delayed and that the public announcement will come next Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The program will take place in the French building, which became the focus of some controversy in Manchester when other arts organizations learned the college was considering selling the building that had originally been donated to further education opportunities in the city.

The college has since decided to run its own art programming out of the French building. Lesperance said it’s taken time to partner with two “big organizations” that he declined to name until the program is public.

Here are the details he shared:

Three exhibitions are planned, and the first will happen at the end of September.

The college will offer community education courses in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and jewelry, the programs Lesperance said were historically the most popular.

Starting in October, weekend classes will be offered for college-bound students through a Saturday morning art program, called SMAP, that will meet for two and a half hours.

Course offerings will be repeated in the spring, in addition to summer courses focused on encouraging college-bound students interested in art, design, and academic programs.

Spring offerings will be announced in November.

There will be no charge for college-bound students, and a “modest” charge for other community members to participate in classes.

A faculty leadership team has been formed. James Chase, a Manchester artist, will be the program director.

Other local artists involved include Gary Samson and Patrick McKay.

The college will look to work with organizations like the New Hampshire Art Association to bring artists to exhibit their work.

It will draw from the Thom Adams Gallery, which left some work to the college.

Senior students may exhibit their artwork in the space over the summer.

There are 14 faculty members at the college’s Institute of Art and Design who would teach the courses.

Lesperance said the new program was “expensive” but declined to say how much the college has spent on it.

“We’re definitely committed to it,” he said. “We want it to be successful.”

But some in the Manchester arts community are wary of the college’s actions, after it announced its retreat from the city last spring and began selling some of the buildings in Manchester. That sparked a controversy over whether the college is required to maintain a presence in Manchester because parts of its endowment were originally given to support arts education in the city. The French building has been at the center of the debate.

“We believe the building has a covenant that it should always be used for arts in Manchester,” said Karen Graham, interim executive director at the Currier Museum of Art. “We were willing, with the Palace (Theatre) to take that over and live up to that covenant.”

The Currier offers a variety of arts programming for the Manchester community and used to partner with the New Hampshire Institute of Art, which operated out of the French Building for many years. Facing financial hardship, in 2019, it merged with the New England College.

Graham said she met with the college’s realtor when the college was considering selling the French building. The kind of partnership she proposed hasn’t materialized, and neither has the sale of the building. Now Graham is waiting to hear what kind of program the college will propose and trying to arrange a meeting with Lesperance and the college’s vice president of academic affairs.

She’s skeptical the college will deliver on its promise.

“I’ll withhold judgement until I meet with his team and see if these things are really going to come to pass,” Graham said about the plan Lesperance described Monday.

“I just think we have to wait and see,” she said, adding that she is waiting to hear back from college officials about a potential collaboration.

Others shared her concern. A Facebook group called Save the French Building has 265 members. In a post, Jonathan Pereira said he’s now a senior who will be living on the Henniker campus this fall. He said he has many memories in the French building and hopes it won’t be completely out of his life.

“I’m very disappointed at the lack of planning,” said Peter Ramsey, the president and CEO of the Palace Theatre, another well-established arts institution in Manchester.

Ramsey said he hasn’t heard anything about the new programming, but hopes the college implements it.

“There’s a tremendous need for it and a lot of interest in the performing and visual arts in downtown and very little going on with the visual arts,” he said. “It’s all been closed.”

Ramsey said The Palace Theatre is hoping to close on the sale of the old New Hampshire Institute of Art building at 77 Amherst St. in September, but has not yet received final approval from New England College’s board of trustees.

Lesperance acknowledged the skepticism, but said there wasn’t much he could say to address it. He said he’s working to set up a meeting with the Currier.

“What we’re offering is really the nucleus of what could be happening (in Manchester),” he said.

“I know there’s a lot of skepticism,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of sentiment that’s not that positive about NEC. I can’t really speak to that. What I can tell you is that we’re trying to do the best thing we can here.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.