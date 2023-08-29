Cranston, R.I., man charged in North Attleborough crash that killed Foxborough man

Pompei allegedly drove away after the crash, which killed Randall Ricketts, 58, of Foxborough, and left a 61-year-old Providence man in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, State Police said.

Joseph Pompei Jr., 50, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, according to State Police and court records.

A Cranston, R.I., man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleborough on Monday, officials said.

An investigation indicates that Pompei was driving south around 4 p.m. when his 2006 Buick LaCrosse collided with a Cadillac Escalade driven by the Providence man, who lost control of the SUV, entered the median, and collided head-on with Ricketts, who was driving north in a 2015 Jaguar XJ, officials said.

State Police arrived to find Ricketts’s Jaguar “with extensive damage, making the vehicle almost unrecognizable,” the Bristol District Attorney’s office said in a statement. Ricketts suffered “significant trauma” and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, prosecutors said.

The Providence man, whose name was not released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries and remains in critical condition. Two passengers in the SUV he was driving were taken to the same hospital and are listed as stable, according to the district attorney’s office.

At about 5 p.m. on Monday, police in Attleboro found a Buick that matched a description broadcast by State Police and had front-end damage and a flat tire, State Police said. Authorities detained Pompei and later arrested him, according to State Police.

