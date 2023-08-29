One person was hospitalized in ATV crash in N.H.

Around 3:30 p.m., conservation officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to reports that an ATV had rolled over on the Halls Stream Road Connector Trail, injuring David Hadley Jr., 66, of Salem, N.H., officials said.

A 66-year-old man and his wife were injured when their ATV flipped backward Saturday in Pittsburg, N.H., officials said.

Hadley was driving the ATV up a steep uphill with his wife riding in the back when the wet trail caused the vehicle to roll over backward. Other people in his riding party drove him in a UTV down to Halls Stream Road to call 911.

Hadley was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries, officials said. His wife sustained minor injuries, officials said.

