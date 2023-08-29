Parents, Providence school district settle lawsuit over special ed waitlist

The federal class action lawsuit was filed in July in response to the district’s inability to serve hundreds of children ages 3 to 5 with development delays who need special education. Federal law requires public school districts to provide special education to children starting at age 3, but Providence has said it cannot meet the law’s requirements because of a staffing shortage.

The details of the settlement were not immediately made public. A joint news release Tuesday said the members of the plaintiff classes — parents whose children are awaiting special education services — still must be notified, and the settlement has to be approved by a judge.

PROVIDENCE — The state-run Providence Public School District has settled a lawsuit with parents and civil rights groups that sued over the district’s failure to provide special education to preschool-aged students as required by law.

Advertisement

The settlement, which has not yet been filed with the court, was reached after mediation between the two sides. The plaintiffs included the ACLU and Rhode Island Center for Justice, the advocacy group Parents Leading for Educational Equity (PLEE) and several specific families, but as a class action suit it was filed on behalf of the larger group of families awaiting special education.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

After the suit was filed, officials from the Providence schools and Rhode Island Department of Education — which currently has control of the district — filed a “corrective action plan” with the court acknowledging that as of June 30 there were 57 preschool-aged children who had qualified for services but were still waiting to receive them.

The filing also said another 155 students were still waiting on an evaluation to determine if they are eligible for special education, and 242 Providence pre-K students have been placed out of district but are not receiving all the services required under their individualized education programs (IEPs).

Advertisement

The corrective action plan pledged to eliminate the waitlist by the start of school in September, in part by shifting some existing pre-K seats to part time in order to free up staff to serve the special education students.

The school year in Providence starts on Sept. 6. Asked by the Globe on Monday whether the backlog would be cleared by the first day of school and how many children remain on the waitlist, neither RIDE nor Providence school officials responded.

According to the news release announcing the settlement, “parents and children with Individual Education Plans will receive a series of notices starting immediately informing them about assignments and services available to them; PPSD is adding evaluation teams to help speed up the evaluation process; and parents who are awaiting evaluations are also being notified of their ability to secure them at PPSD’s expense.”

The announcement also says both parties have agreed to have a monitor appointed by the court who will provide monthly reports for the next year on the district’s compliance with evaluating and placing special education students.

Ellen Saideman, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, told the Globe the backlog of students awaiting evaluation is not expected to be cleared by the start of the school year.

The plaintiffs and defendants agreed to work collaboratively to solve the problem, according to the news release.

“Providence, like communities across the nation, faces ongoing challenges in delivering preschool special education in part due to the pandemic, and we know that it will take sustained partnership and commitment to get the job done,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Parents are expected to have a chance to object to the settlement in court.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.