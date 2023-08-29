Parents of Maine teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old Maine boy who died on a school-sponsored hiking and camping trip are suing the school district and two staff members.

The lawsuit contends Michael Strecker had limited access to water while hiking and that his pleas to turn back were ignored before he vomited and eventually lost consciousness in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest in 2021. The lawsuit contends Strecker died from a heat stroke and that the defendants were negligent.

The seniors from Lake Region High School were on a hike on South Baldface Mountain in September of 2021.