Woman rescued while hiking on Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire

A 57-year-old woman was carried down the Appalachian Trail in Success, New Hampshire Monday after she injured her knee while hiking the day before, officials said.
Around 8 a.m., officials responded to a woman who could not walk after she missed a step on a dog bridge while hiking on the trail on Sunday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Maria Whyte, 57, of Jarrettesville, Maryland, and her hiking partner spent Sunday night at Gentian Pond Hut and called for help Monday morning, the statement said.
Around 11:30 a.m., rescuers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and Conservation Officers took ATVs from Austin Brook Trailhead in Shelburne to around a mile from Whyte’s location, officials said.
When they reached Whyte around 12:57 p.m., they carried her back to the ATV to be taken to the trailhead and then to the hospital, the statement said.
