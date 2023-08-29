Woman rescued while hiking on Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire

A 57-year-old woman was carried down the Appalachian Trail in Success, New Hampshire Monday after she injured her knee while hiking the day before, officials said.

Around 8 a.m., officials responded to a woman who could not walk after she missed a step on a dog bridge while hiking on the trail on Sunday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Maria Whyte, 57, of Jarrettesville, Maryland, and her hiking partner spent Sunday night at Gentian Pond Hut and called for help Monday morning, the statement said.