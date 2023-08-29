Man stabbed during mugging on Weston rail trail, police say

A 30-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound during an alleged mugging in Weston early Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, told police he was walking along the rail trail behind 133 Boston Post Road when two unidentified males approached him and demanded some of his property, and “at some point, the victim noticed that he had been stabbed,” Weston police said in a statement.

The man was found with a wound to his lower abdomen by two other people, who called 911 about 12:30 p.m., according to the statement.