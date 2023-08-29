The Sumner Tunnel is reopening Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

When did the Sumner close and what are they fixing?

Here’s what you should know about the project and the state Department of Transportation’s plans for future closures — oh yeah ... we’re not done yet.

The Sumner Tunnel is scheduled to reopen Friday after a two-month closure that shut down the main corridor to Logan International Airport for critical repairs to the nearly 90-year-old tunnel.

The tunnel closed July 5 for repairs as part of the ongoing Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project, which includes the permanent removal of existing ceiling along roughly 75 percent of the tunnel length, with the installation of a precast concrete arch along the upper portion of the tunnel liner for added fire protection.

With the ceiling gone, officials say, drivers will feel less confined as they pass through the tunnel.

About 25 percent of the tunnel will continue to have a suspended ceiling, per MassDOT, which has said workers will install new ceiling materials along that portion.

The project also includes the installation of fireproof wall panels, which is one piece of a larger rehab of the tunnel’s fire protection system. That includes a new fire standpipe and updated alarm systems.

Also on the list of fixes are repairs to the supply “plenum,” or air duct, below the roadway, which circulates in fresh air from outside the tunnel.

Other items include new lighting throughout the tunnel, officials have said, as well as a handful of safety improvements such as new security cameras, an upgrade to the computer system that monitors and controls tunnel conditions, and the replacement of pumps that remove rainwater from the bottom of the tunnel.

The top two inches of the existing tunnel deck, or roadway, will be replaced with new concrete and asphalt. That work will be completed during next summer’s closure, according to MassDOT.

Wait, did you say next summer’s closure? How many times are we going to do this?

A couple more times, per MassDOT.

The agency says on its website that the tunnel will close on weekends from fall 2023 to summer 2024.

“During this time, traffic will be diverted through signed detour routes,” the agency says. “A schedule of these closures is being finalized.”

Next summer, Mass. motorists will be treated to another protracted shutdown, per MassDOT’s website.

“The Sumner Tunnel will be closed seven days a week in the summer of 2024 from July to August,” the site says. “During this time, traffic will be diverted through other signed detour routes.”

So has MassDOT stayed on schedule as to the tunnel repairs this summer?

Looks like it.

“The tunnel was scheduled to be closed through August 31st and reopen on September 1st,” said MassDOT spokesperson Marshall Hook via email Tuesday. “This schedule remains intact and MassDOT expects it to reopen sometime early on the morning of the 1st.”

Hook said most of the planned work for July and August has been completed.

“As of yesterday afternoon, 95.6 [percent] of the planned work has been completed with 94.8 [percent] of the scheduled closure time passed,” Hook wrote.

I’ve been taking the T for free during the shutdown. What happens now?

Admittedly, the T doesn’t always run smoothly.

But the Blue Line has been free to ride during the summer tunnel closure, as have the 111, 112, 114, 116, and 117 bus routes, along with the inbound Silver Line 3 and East Boston ferry. Plus, fares on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line and the Lynn and Winthrop ferries have been reduced to $2.40 each way during this summer’s interlude.

Regular fare collection on the Blue Line and elsewhere will resume Sept. 1 with the reopening of the Sumner, the MBTA tweeted Monday. But state officials said earlier this month that they hope the increased T ridership will continues once the tunnel opens back up Friday.

“We want everyone to ditch the drive and stay on the bus, stay on public transit, make that mode-shift even after the tunnel is open,” said outgoing state Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca during an Aug. 7 media briefing.

