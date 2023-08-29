Survey: Too many Rhode Island kids don’t see the value of school

Most public school students across Rhode Island are scheduled to return from summer vacation this week, but many of them are increasingly skeptical about the value of school, according to their answers on a survey earlier this year.
Each year, the state conducts in-depth surveys with students, teachers, and families on a range of issues, including safety, social and emotional health, and school climate. You can spend an entire day combing through the data here.
One issue that jumps out from the spring 2023 surveys is that only 45 percent of students in grades 6 through 12 responded favorably when asked if they find school interesting, important, and useful. That’s down from 51 percent in the spring of 2017, and below the 10th percentile nationally, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
More than 54,000 Rhode Island students in those grades participated in the survey, so it’s a pretty good sample size. Here’s a look at their answers for the “Valuing of School” section.
How interesting do you find the things you learn in your classes?
Not at all interesting: 8 percent
Slightly interesting: 22 percent
Somewhat interesting: 41 percent
Quite interesting: 25 percent
Extremely interesting: 4 percent
How useful do you think school will be to you in the future?
Not at all useful: 5 percent
Slightly useful: 14 percent
Somewhat useful: 27 percent
Quite useful: 33 percent
Extremely useful: 22 percent
How important is it to you to do well in your classes?
Not at all important: 2 percent
Slightly important: 4 percent
Somewhat important: 15 percent
Quite important: 36 percent
Extremely important: 43 percent
How often do you use ideas from school in your daily life?
Almost never: 19 percent
Once in a while: 26 percent
Sometimes: 36 percent
Frequently: 15 percent
Almost always: 4 percent
On the bright side, younger students (Grades 3 to 5) were more likely to value school, with 66 percent saying they find school interesting, important, and useful.
