Survey: Too many Rhode Island kids don’t see the value of school

Most public school students across Rhode Island are scheduled to return from summer vacation this week, but many of them are increasingly skeptical about the value of school, according to their answers on a survey earlier this year.

Each year, the state conducts in-depth surveys with students, teachers, and families on a range of issues, including safety, social and emotional health, and school climate. You can spend an entire day combing through the data here.

One issue that jumps out from the spring 2023 surveys is that only 45 percent of students in grades 6 through 12 responded favorably when asked if they find school interesting, important, and useful. That’s down from 51 percent in the spring of 2017, and below the 10th percentile nationally, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.