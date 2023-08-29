Taunton women indicted for allegedly stealing nearly $27,000 in products in fake coupon scheme

Jacqueline White, 41, and Crystal Travis, 40, were each charged with larceny by false pretense by single scheme and larceny to induce parting with personal property, Cruz announced in a news release . White was also charged with one count of organized retail theft.

A grand jury indicted two Taunton women Tuesday for allegedly using counterfeit coupons to steal nearly $27,000 in merchandise from Stop & Shop supermarkets in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.

The deals were too good to be true.

The pair allegedly used social media to purchase high quality, counterfeit coupons, as well as creating their own counterfeit coupons, which included bar codes, according to the release. They also used social media to advertise the stolen projects, which were sold cash-only at steep discounts.

On March 10, the pair used a Stop & Shop rewards program card to purchase $1,658.28 worth of items. Using fake coupons, White and Travis brought the price down to $3.28.

That’s a $1,655 discount: 99.8 percent off.

From March 10 to June 2, White and Travis allegedly used the fake coupons to steal approximately $26,547 worth of products — including 226 bottles of laundry detergent, 275 cases of anti-bacterial wipes, and 130 air fresheners — from Stop and Shop locations in 15 cities.

Tuesday’s indictment followed a months-long investigation by the Hingham and Abington police departments, with support by the Coupon Information Center, a Florida non-profit that fights coupon fraud, according to the release.

The report claims that the Coupon Information Center informed White in April that she had been identified as being “associated with illegal counterfeit coupon activities” and ordered her to cease, but she allegedly continued using the fake coupons for more than a month.

The pair will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, according to the district attorney’s office. It was not clear when the arraignment would take place.

