scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Tell us: What do you want to know about Biden’s drug price negotiation plan?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated August 29, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., on June 15, 2018.Elise Amendola/Associated Press

For the first time ever, the federal government will negotiate prices of 10 drugs directly with the manufacturer in an effort to cut Medicare costs.

President Biden on Tuesday released the list of drugs, which includes popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis.

What questions do you have about the plan? Tell us what you would like to know in the survey below, and Globe health care reporters will do their best to find you answers.

Related: Here are the 10 drugs the Biden administration is targeting for Medicare price talks

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her @sahar_fatima.

Boston Globe Today