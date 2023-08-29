Two human cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts

Two Massachusetts residents have been infected with the West Nile virus (WNV) making them the first human cases in the state this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday.

One of the two residents infected is a woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in another part of the country. The second is a man in his 40s who was exposed in Middlesex County, the department said in a statement.

The risk of human infection is moderate in the Greater Boston area as well as parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester counties, state health officials said.