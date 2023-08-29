Two teens, 15 and 17, arrested for allegedly carrying loaded guns on Dorchester street, police say

Officers had been posted up on Topliff Street for an ongoing drug probe when they noticed the youngsters, according to the statement.

The youths, ages 15 and 17, were apprehended around 6:25 p.m. on Topliff Street, Boston police said in a statement. The teens weren’t named due to their ages.

Boston police arrested a pair of teenagers for allegedly carrying loaded guns Monday evening on a Dorchester street, officials said.

And something didn’t look quite right, as one teen had “his left arm pinned to his body,” police said.

So the officers took action, stopping the teens and seizing the potentially lethal weapons they’d allegedly concealed in their waistbands.

“Officers stopped the suspects to conduct a threshold inquiry,” police said. “Officers recovered a firearm from the waistbands of both suspects. One firearm was later determined to be Black Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine. The other firearm recovered was later determined to be a Black Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.”

The 15-year-old was booked on charges of delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a firearm; and delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. The older teen was hit with those counts as well as a charge of delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, officials said.

Both youths are expected to face arraignment in Boston Juvenile Court. It wasn’t immediately clear if their families had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Their arrests followed a violent weekend in the city in which 13 teens were arrested in connection with brawls that broke out Sunday at Dorchester’s South Bay mall and outside the AMC cinema palace on Boston Common, two scenes of unnerving chaos involving hundreds of youths.

The arrested teens were charged with crimes including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace in what police called a cataclysmic burst of disorder.

“This behavior is not kid behavior — it’s criminal behavior,” police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a Monday press conference.

Such behavior was also on display over the weekend in the North End, where police said an unruly crowd of out-of-town youth disrupted St. Anthony’scq feast. Six people including four juveniles were arrested at the feast, authorities said.

Cox said “people not from the city” disrupted the feast with underage drinking and scuffled with officers.

Another festival was rocked by violence Saturday around 7:45 a.m., when a blaze of gunfire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester disrupted the annual J’ouvert celebration, injuring eight people, one severely. Four people were arrested.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.