Viola allegedly stolen, to the tune of $70,000, Boston police say

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a viola, which was stolen Sunday after being left outside behind a Brighton apartment building and is valued at $70,000.
The instrument was allegedly stolen from the rear of 120 Glenville Ave. between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., according to a police report of the incident. An iPad Pro, luggage with clothing and sheets, and a passport and credit card were also stolen, according to the report.
All the items were left at “at the rear” of the building, according to the report.
The viola is valued at $70,000, and was being stored in a black, hardback case with Boston University and Vivant Vintage stickers, itself valued at around $1,300, according to the department.
Advertisement
Boston police officers responded to a larceny call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the report. An unnamed caller said he “left his belonging [Saturday] night” around 10 p.m. before returning Sunday afternoon.
The caller “was able to collect the rest of his items that was left open in the rear of the apartment building,” the report states.
The viola is 16.5 inches long and brown, according to the department.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact District D-14 detectives at (617) 343-4256.
Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.