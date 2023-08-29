Viola allegedly stolen, to the tune of $70,000, Boston police say

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a viola, which was stolen Sunday after being left outside behind a Brighton apartment building and is valued at $70,000.

The instrument was allegedly stolen from the rear of 120 Glenville Ave. between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., according to a police report of the incident. An iPad Pro, luggage with clothing and sheets, and a passport and credit card were also stolen, according to the report.

All the items were left at “at the rear” of the building, according to the report.