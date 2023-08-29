Cannabis use disorder is ‘common’ among marijuana users, study finds

More than one-fifth of people who use cannabis struggle with dependency or problematic use, according to a study published Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.

The research found that 21 percent of people in the study had some degree of cannabis use disorder, which clinicians characterize broadly as problematic use of cannabis that leads to a variety of symptoms, such as recurrent social and occupational problems, indicating impairment and distress. In the study, 6.5 percent of users suffered moderate to severe disorder.

Cannabis users who experience more severe dependency tended to be recreational users, whereas less severe but still problematic use was associated roughly equally with medical and recreational use. The most common symptoms among both groups were increased tolerance, craving, and uncontrolled escalation of cannabis use.