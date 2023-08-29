Heeding Supreme Court could strip protection from more than half of US wetlands

"While I am disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision in the Sackett case, EPA and Army have an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators, Tribes, and partners," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a news release Tuesday.

In a final rule issued Tuesday, the EPA and the Department of the Army changed parts of the previous definition of "waters of the United States" to align with the Supreme Court's decision, which weakened the federal agencies' power to regulate the nation's waterways.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it has revised a key rule to comply with a sweeping Supreme Court ruling from earlier this year, which could strip federal protections from up to 63 percent of the nation’s wetlands.

As a result of the decision, several types of waters will no longer be under federal protection, an EPA official said, including an estimated 1.2 million to 4.9 million miles of ephemeral streams. Up to 63 percent of wetlands by acreage in the United States could also be affected, the official added, citing mapping done by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The issue Sackett v. EPA brought before the Supreme Court was the scope of the Clean Water Act's reach and how courts should determine what counts as "waters of the United States" under protection of the law. Nearly two decades ago, the court ruled that wetlands are protected if they have a "significant nexus" to nearby regulated waters.

In May, however, the court decided that rule no longer applies and said the EPA's interpretation of its powers went too far, giving it regulatory power beyond what Congress had authorized.

Writing for five justices of the court, Justice Samuel A. Alito ruled that the Clean Water Act extends only to “those wetlands with a continuous surface connection to bodies that are ‘waters of the United States’ in their own right, so that they are ‘indistinguishable’ from those waters.” He was joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

The EPA said the amendments announced Tuesday are limited and only change the parts of the previous rule that are invalid under the court's decision. For example, the final rule removes the significant nexus test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected, according to the agency.

"The exclusive purpose of the 2023 Rule was to define 'waters of the United States,' and this rule simply conforms that definition to Sackett," the text of the final rule states.

The new rule is highly unusual and responds specifically to the Supreme Court ruling in the Sackett case. Typically, a rule is proposed, the public weighs in, and then the federal government releases a final version. This rule changes existing policy to align with the recent Supreme Court decision and is final.

The new rule will take effect immediately.

Damien Schiff, a senior attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation who represented the Sacketts, said the Biden administration properly changed rules to eliminate unlawful criteria to protect wetlands. “Kudos to the agencies,” he said.

Still, Schiff said the rule ignored other ways that the court limited the reach of the Clean Water Act to protect certain streams and ditches. “I think this attempt to keep it vague, whether it is wisely strategic in a political sense, is just not legally sustainable,” he said.

"EPA is doing what they have to do, and it's not necessarily what they want to do," said Julian Gonzalez, a water policy lobbyist at Earthjustice. But, he added, "They can't go rogue or anything when the Supreme Court hands down a decision."

In a statement, Representative Rick Larsen of Washington, ranking Democrat of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, praised the federal agencies for the effort to “quickly establish some clarity governing the waters in communities around the country which will allow critically important infrastructure projects to continue progressing.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.