House Majority Leader Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," Scalise said in a statement. "The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced Tuesday that he has a “treatable” form of blood cancer and has begun treatment that will last the next several months.

Scalise said he plans to work while undergoing treatment and intends to return to Washington.

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable," he said. "I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

As majority leader, Scalise is the second-highest-ranking Republican after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).